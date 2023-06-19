Renault Group: Communication of Renault’s Board of Directors

English French

June 19, 2023

Communication of Renault’s Board of Directors

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2023 - At its meeting today, The Board of Directors of Renault approved the appointment of Luca de Meo as the future Chairman and CEO of Ampere to assure the company's launch and the success of its planned IPO, while retaining his current responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group.

The Board of Directors also set up an ad-hoc committee, chaired by Jean-Dominique Senard, to oversee the envisaged Initial Public Offering of Ampere.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renault Group, said: "Luca de Meo’s impressive achievement in turning around the Renault Group, makes us very confident: no one is better placed to drive the operational success of Ampere, pivotal for the Group and its future, in a transformed mobility landscape."

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, declared: "I thank the Board of Directors for its trust and assure them of my full commitment to the success of this great Ampere project."

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. More information www.media.renaultgroup.com.

