Cannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer

Recognised with the highly-coveted Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

CANNES – June 19, 2023: Today, five months after its launch in Davos and subsequent global wake-up call at the Super Bowl, Working with Cancer has been recognised by Cannes Lions with the Grand Prix for Good, designed to celebrate the use of creativity to positively impact not only business and brand, but also the world at large.

With over 600 pledging businesses, impacting more than 20 million employees, Working with Cancer is a true cross industry coalition, driving societal progress across cultures and geographies, to end the stigma of cancer in the workplace. Momentum continues to soar, spanning corporate sectors including government, most recently with the French state confirming to sign the pledge.

Arthur Sadoun, global CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe commented: “On behalf of the 600 companies that have already pledged, I would like to sincerely thank the jury for elevating Working with Cancer to another level of global awareness. Receiving the esteemed Grand Prix for Good recognition further demonstrates what is possible when we come together for positive change. As an industry, there are not that many causes or social initiatives that we can wholly affect. Erasing the stigma of cancer in the workplace is one we can take on and change forever.”

Mel Routhier, Jury President of Health and Wellness and CCO of VMLY&R Chicago, added: “Working with Cancer stopped us in our tracks. We not only saw a brilliantly creative idea, but we also saw a globally impactful one—with scale, inclusivity and the real potential to change employee care forever. To think that this point in time could mark the beginning of what will one day be seen as table stakes for how companies support their employees is exceptionally powerful. And most deserving of the ultimate recognition in the Grand Prix For Good.”



