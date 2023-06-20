Havila Kystruten AS : Key information relating to subsequent offering

English Norwegian

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") on 19 June 2023 regarding completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company and that the Company is considering a subsequent offering of up to 60,000,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 19 June 2023

Last day including right: 19 June 2023

Ex-date: 20 June 2023

Record date: 21 June 2023

Maximum number of new shares: 60,000,000

Subscription price: NOK 1.10 per share

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to

i) the resolution by the Company's extraordinary general meeting, expected to be held on 27 June 2023,

ii) the publication of a prospectus in appropriate form and

iii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares following the Private Placement.

The Board may decide that the Subsequent Offering will not be carried out in the event that the Company's shares trade below the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering at adequate volumes. The Subsequent Offering will not be available for shareholders resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any filing, registration or similar action.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book and published by Arne Johan Dale, CFO of Havila Kystruten AS, on 20 June 2023 at 08:00 CET.



Contacts:

CEO Bent Martini, + 47 905 99 650

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706