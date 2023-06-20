Havila Shipping ASA: Contract extensions for PSVs

English Norwegian

Havila Shipping has entered into an agreement with Equinor Energy AS for the PSV Havila Clipper for extension of the existing contract until June 2024.

It is also agreed an optional period for 6 months for the period to December 2024.

Havila Shipping has entered into contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for 2 optional periods each of one year, for the PSV Havila Borg.



The options are for the period from April 2024 to April 2026.

Contacts:



CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act