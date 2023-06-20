Quirk Auto Group selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard® Cloud Solution to Meet Updated GLBA Act Safeguards Rule Requirements to Protect Consumer Data

BANGOR, Maine and WALL, N.J., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that Quirk Auto Group, with 19 locations in Maine, has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard® IDaaS platform to address updated requirements dictated by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) Safeguards Rule, designed to protect the personal data of consumers.



The Federal Trade Commission recently made important changes to the Safeguards Rule, bringing the GLBA in line with much more stringent security frameworks. BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform supports these updated rules with a modern approach for securing access to systems and data through its IBB, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and industry-standard SAML Identity Provider (IdP) capabilities. One of the key project outcomes was identity and access management security and integration with the enterprise application Reynolds and Reynolds for enhanced corporate and consumer data protection. The PortalGuard platform provided an additional benefit for Quirk Auto Group by enabling it to consolidate IAM technologies and vendors, improving the user login experience while simultaneously increasing its overall cybersecurity capabilities.

"Properly managing identity and access is a critical component of good cybersecurity. The piece that’s easy to overlook is consolidating security tools to improve your security posture," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "As organizations scale and/or have new compliance requirements to address, they often pick up additional solutions to address their needs. Suddenly, their original security solution is a tangle of overlapping policies, vendors, and authentication methods – unnecessarily reducing end-user satisfaction and burdening the IT team. Consolidating solutions is the best way to present a simple and complete solution that makes users happy while maintaining the robust security your organization will depend on for years to come. This is the essence of what we deliver with PortalGuard."

