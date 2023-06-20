Metrc Announces Renewal of Track-and-Trace Government Contract with State of Ohio

LAKELAND, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the renewal of its contract with the State of Ohio to support the regulation of its medical cannabis market.



Ohio became the 25th state to legalize medical cannabis when its governor signed House Bill 523 into law in September 2016. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (MMCP) allows people with certain medical conditions access to cannabis-based products with the consent of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board. Metrc was contracted by the Ohio Department of Commerce in August 2017 to help state officials develop and administer the program’s track-and-trace infrastructure.

“As Ohio strengthens its medical cannabis market, we are excited to continue our partnership with the MMCP and build on the foundation created through our work with the state over the last five years,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc . “Our team at Metrc is committed to ongoing technological innovation, customer feedback, and system performance improvements for all users. This will ensure that the government can secure its supply chains, patients can remain confident that they are consuming safe products, and licensees are provided an environment to thrive.”

Metrc’s robust track-and-trace platform facilitates the data collection and regulatory insight for Ohio’s medical cannabis market, enabling licensed operators to easily track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company’s unique RFID tag model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system. Seamless data tracking in Metrc helps operators optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data, and improve cultivation management. This information is accessible to state regulators, providing the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Ohio’s patients.

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S. and maintains a strong presence in the Northeast and Midwest. While these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

