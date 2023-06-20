Intelligent Bio Solutions Receives Non-Dilutive Grant Funding of USD $1.43 Million

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has received a second progress payment of USD $1.43 million as part of a scientific grant awarded to the Company in 2021 for USD $4.7 million, as announced by the Company on July 8, 2021. The latest payment brings the total funds received to date to USD $3.25 million. The Medical Products Priority Grant, from the Australian Federal Government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ Modern Manufacturing Initiative, which is subject to conditions and achieving certain deliverables, was awarded to fund the establishment of a state-of-the-art Australian medical device manufacturing facility. The Australian Government identified the project as one of six National Manufacturing Priorities under the Modern Manufacturing Strategy (MMS).



“We are grateful for the continued support from the Australian Federal Government,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions. “This second progress payment demonstrates the Australian Government’s commitment to the development of high-tech medical devices and solutions by Australian medical companies.”

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. This highly accurate, hygienic, and cost-effective system screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology is a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform is being expanded to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

