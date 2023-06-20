Navitas to “Electrify Our World™” with Next-gen Power Semiconductors at electronica China 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), announced its participation in one of Asia’s most prestigious electronics exhibitions - electronica China 2023, to present “Planet Navitas”, a fully-electrified world powered by gallium Nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).



Held on July 11th-13th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, electronica China 2023 will showcase leading-edge technology from over 1600 companies and attract nearly 70,000 visitors, highlighting the entire scope of power electronics technology, from industry vision to immediate, fast-ramping, end-user applications.

Exhibition visitors will discover major power electronics achievements that enable “Planet Navitas” – a healthy, vital world where fossil fuels are replaced by renewable sources of electrical energy, and where end-uses are fully electrified. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability SiC solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer, with an estimated $22B/year opportunity by 2026.

“As the highlight of the Asian power electronics year, electronica China is an excellent platform to engage directly with customers, and optimize their designs with our latest releases, including GaNSense™ Control, Gen 5 MPS™ SiC Schottkys and high-power SiCPAK™ modules,” said Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China, “The key to accelerate away from fossil fuels, to realizing full electrification is next-gen semiconductor technology: GaN and SiC. We can’t wait to show how Navitas advances its mission to ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

electronica China runs from July 11th - 13th, 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. To experience “Planet Navitas” in hall 7.2, booth A105, contact Navitas at china_distributor@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

