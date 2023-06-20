TC Transcontinental Printing Invests $15 Million in its Book Printing Platform

English French

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Printing, a sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), announces a $15 million investment in its book printing platform at its Transcontinental Beauceville (Interglobe) plant in Quebec, to better meet demand in the North American market. This is in addition to a $10 million investment in 2019-2020.

With these investments, including an additional press in operation since early June, the plant has doubled its hardcover binding capacity and increased its production capacity by approximately 15%, all while improving manufacturing efficiency. Moreover, the new equipments will help alleviate the labor shortage in the region thanks to their high degree of automation and robotization.

“These investments totalling $25 million demonstrate our confidence in our ability to increase our share of the North American book market,” said Pierre Deslongchamps, Senior Vice President, Quebec and Atlantic, TC Transcontinental Printing. “This will enable us to better meet the increasing demand from our customers, continuing our growth path and maintaining our position as a major player in North America and as the largest Canadian printer of 4-colour books and binding of all types.” The majority of this new investment took place over the past three quarters and will be completed in fiscal year 2023.

TC Transcontinental Printing has a network of 13 plants in Canada and some 3,500 employees. The sector offers a wide range of innovative printing solutions for flyers, in-store marketing products, newspapers, magazines and colour books.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer in Canada. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc.

