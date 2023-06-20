Global High-performance Plastics Industry Report 2023: Focus on Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Infrastructure and Construction, Medical, & Electrical and Electronics Industries

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High-performance Plastics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers an overview of high-performance plastics (HPP) demand and its prospects in various end-use sectors. It is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, infrastructure and construction, medical, and electrical and electronics industries.
This report discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2029. The analysis focuses on primary regions and competitive environment at the sub-segment level but includes overall competitive structure and market share data.
In addition, it provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029. The study includes key market participants and critical competitive factors for them to achieve organic growth and gain a strong foothold.
The HPP market's current size is assessed by several factors, such as carbon neutrality, legislative and consumer drivers, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.
The study analyzes the increasing demand for sustainable and performance-boosting products, which drives HPP growth. In addition, it offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of HPP in various end-use applications and assesses the top growth opportunities for HPP during the forecast period.
In addition, these segments are further bifurcated into the following:
- Polymer: Ether Ketones (EK), Fluoropolymers (FP), Polysulfones (PSU), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyimides (PI), and High-Performance Polyamides (HPPA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the High-performance Plastics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Segmentation of High-performance Plastics
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
3. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment - Fluoropolymers
- Revenue Share - Fluoropolymers
- Competitive Environment - Ether Ketones
- Revenue Share - Ether Ketones
- Competitive Environment - Polyarylsulfones
- Revenue Share - Polyarylsulfones
- Competitive Environment - Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Revenue Share - Polyphenylene Sulfide
- Competitive Environment - Polyimides
- Competitive Environment - HPPA
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial-Construction and Infrastructure (Industrial)
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
7 . Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Medical
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electrical and Electronics
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Polymer
- Volume Forecast by Polymer
- Forecast Analysis by Polymer
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electric and Autonomous Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2: Reshoring Electronic Manufacturing to India and the Middle East
- Growth Opportunity 3: HPP Manufacturing with Bio-based and Renewable Feedstock
10. Appendix
