Five Land Parcels in DuPage County, IL Currently for Sale on GovDeals

LISLE, Ill., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, is currently conducting a sealed bid sale for five land parcels located in Lisle, DuPage County, IL. The available parcels are being sold together in one lot.



The five parcels together contain approximately 270,071 square feet of land and are situated between Ogden Avenue on the north, the BNSF Railway right of way on the south, Interstate 355 on the west, and Elm Street to the east. The parcel includes slight vegetation and multiple zoning designations.

The parcels are located near one another and adjacent to a large Commonwealth Edison sub-station. The Burlington, Northern, and Santa Fe railroad tracks are located near the southern end of the available parcels.

“GovDeals is thrilled to host this extraordinary sale. We take the potential to connect our valued sellers with qualified buyers very seriously and this sale allows us to do just that,” says Tim Mroz, account manager for GovDeals.

As a sealed bid auction, the offers that are made for these parcels by potential buyers will not be made public or displayed like other auction sales. Potential buyers are required to pay a $1,500 deposit prior to placing a bid. “By choosing to conduct this type of sale we can assist our seller in securing the most suitable buyer,” says Tim.

To view full details on the five DuPage County parcels sealed bid listing please visit GovDeals.com. To bid on this or any property on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

