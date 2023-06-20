Investigation Alert DIS, TGT, MARA, RDW: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of The Walt Disney Company (“Disney” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIS) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Disney, continuously holding your shares since December 10, 2020, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/TheWaltDisneyCompany

As the Disney class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (ii) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (iii) Disney had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; and (iv) Disney was not on track to achieve even the reduced 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, such targets were not achievable, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Target, continuously holding your shares since August 18, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/target

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Target. The class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Target's strategy for mitigating supply-chain constraints by over-ordering inventory had severely limited Target's ability to timely respond to evolving consumer behavior; (ii) consequently, the purported "massive influx of insights" gained from the extraordinary heightened demand during the pandemic could not be leveraged by Target to react to rapidly changing trends; and (iii) as a result of Target's inability to timely react to changes in consumer trends, Target's sales declined and Target was left with an overabundance of inventory, forcing Target to take large markdowns, and severely impacting Target's financial results.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Marathon, continuously holding your shares since August 11, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/marathon-digital-holdings-inc

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the Class Period; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDW) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Redwire, continuously holding your shares since August 11, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/redwire-corporation-investigation

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

