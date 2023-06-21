AIAA Announces 2023 ASCEND Program Focused on Building Our Sustainable Off-World Future Through Collaboration

RESTON, Va., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) today announced the initial program for its upcoming ASCEND event, 23–25 October, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. ASCEND is the world’s premier outcomes-focused, interdisciplinary space event designed to accelerate building our off-world future.



Registration for the 2023 ASCEND event is open now. Journalists from around the world are invited to cover 2023 ASCEND; press passes are available for credentialed media by request.

Powered by AIAA, 2023 ASCEND will dedicate three days to sharing broad, bold ideas and perspectives as the nexus for addressing the most important opportunities and challenges that come with increased activity in space today:

Space and Sustainability : Discovering ideas to protect Earth from environmental impact and advance space-based sensing tech, clean energy, asteroid mitigation, and more

: Discovering ideas to protect Earth from environmental impact and advance space-based sensing tech, clean energy, asteroid mitigation, and more Space Exploration and Infrastructure : Building the necessary infrastructure to support human presence in low Earth orbit, cislunar space, and beyond – from habitats and life-support systems to reliable communication networks and propulsion technologies

: Building the necessary infrastructure to support human presence in low Earth orbit, cislunar space, and beyond – from habitats and life-support systems to reliable communication networks and propulsion technologies Space Security and Protection : Exploring mission cybersecurity, policy partnerships, detection, and new technologies for space asset protection

: Exploring mission cybersecurity, policy partnerships, detection, and new technologies for space asset protection Space Traffic Management : Collaborating on efficient space traffic management to mitigate collision risks and safeguard valuable resources

: Collaborating on efficient space traffic management to mitigate collision risks and safeguard valuable resources Expanding and Evolving the Space Economy : Shaping the expanding space economy including emerging markets and investment approaches with a forecast value of $1 trillion by 2040 – from low Earth orbit to cislunar space

: Shaping the expanding space economy including emerging markets and investment approaches with a forecast value of $1 trillion by 2040 – from low Earth orbit to cislunar space Education, Outreach, and Workforce: Focusing on workforce challenges, diversity, and education in the commercial space industry

Industry thought leaders, government officials, and space luminaries will be announced as keynote speakers and members of thought-provoking panels in the coming weeks. The 2023 ASCEND program will cut across civil, commercial, and national security space sectors, along with adjacent industries. Through dialogue and attendee collaboration, ASCEND will advance the strategic planning, innovation, scientific exploration, and effective regulations and standards needed to help preserve space for future generations.

In addition to the initial agenda announced today, hundreds of technical papers and collaborative sessions are scheduled, featuring expert researchers and innovators that anchor the event with the long-term thinking required to build a sustainable off-world future.

In its fourth year, ASCEND continues to offer the unique attendee experiences that it’s become known for:

A collaborative event experience with technical exchanges, debates, workshops, and interactive sessions designed to lead to outcomes

One all-access ticket to attend all sessions, enjoy meals, and benefit from networking events

A new dynamic event app providing attendees with schedule information at their fingertips

The return of the Engagement Zone – a central location filled with exhibits showcasing the latest space technologies, interactive displays, and a comfortable space for checking email or relaxing between sessions

“We are eagerly anticipating thousands of diverse dreamers and doers coming to 2023 ASCEND where they will share their visions for space in the next few decades. ASCEND is the unique event where they get to connect with the key players who can help them bring those visions to life,” said Dan Dumbacher, AIAA executive director. “The multifaceted program at 2023 ASCEND is going to deliver an action-packed experience for the community that will help forge a sustainable off-world future for all.”

