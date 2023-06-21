VIDEO: CNH Industrial supports coastline clean-up  

English Italian

London, June 21, 2023

Meet Barry Palmer, Secretary of the Canvey Bay Watch in the United Kingdom. They are part of a European Beach Care initiative wherein CNH Industrial, through our CASE Construction Equipment brand, works to keep some of the EU’s coastlines clean.

The Beach Care Project raises awareness of the damaging impact plastic has on the marine environment, promotes the preservation of beach ecosystems and organizes beach clean-up operations. The video takes you to France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, showing how the multi-generational project has inspired young children right though to retirees.

Hear from experts, including an ecologist, marine researcher, and coastguard, who explain the environmental, social, touristic, and economic importance of beaches.

This project further demonstrates CNH Industrial’s commitment to sound, progressive environmental stewardship through concrete actions that deliver real results.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

