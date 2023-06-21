QuestionPro Acquires PathosAI, Ushers in New Era of Understanding, Predicting & Influencing Customer Emotion

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services, today announced it has acquired PathosAI - a platform that uses AI to help companies drive brand value and reputation. The combination of both companies’ research and customer experience technologies will offer an unparalleled new option for brands to fundamentally understand, predict and ultimately influence the drivers behind consumer behavior.

“Consumers make rational decisions for emotional reasons,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “Now, for the first time, brand marketers and customer experience professionals have the ability to truly understand the emotions behind customer decisions and – finally - unlock better experiences, drive increased engagement and create raving fans.”

Gallup research has found that 70 percent of consumer decisions are based on emotional factors while only 30 percent are based on rational factors. While traditional after-the-fact surveys are more than adequate for customer research and insights, the ability to understand emotions is the next frontier in driving a great customer experience. PathosAI has developed and deployed AI models to not only unearth stated and not-stated emotions from these three human actions (what people say, how they say it and how they move), but also measure what drives those emotions and how those moments are going to impact consumers’ future behavior.

The PathosAI technology will be incorporated into QuestionPro’s leading research and insights platform, where it will build on existing AI and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. The new feature will enable brands to identify consumer intent and sentiment by measuring emotions and correlating them to drivers of decisions. Best of all, it enables them to predict – and influence – future decisions.

PathosAI was created to support insights and consumer research leaders and help them make better decisions. The proprietary models can unearth: eight distinct emotions and their intensity; 18 possible drivers and their importance to the speaker; and hundreds of behavior enablers and disablers. It also identifies and infers specific contextual information from customer generated data.

“It’s no longer good enough to just listen to customers – increasingly they demand that brands actually empathize with them,” said Sumair Sayani, PathosAI’s founder. “Our integrated service, which will enable brands to unearth customer emotions, predict what drives those emotions, and create a customer pathway to maximize delight represents a quantum leap in the power of market research and CX to drive better business outcomes.”

About QuestionPro

