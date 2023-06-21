Dive Into Summer with incredibles Strawberry Lemahhhnade Gummies

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- incredibles , an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the launch of its new, limited-edition Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies in Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio and Rhode Island, with sales debuting in Nevada on Wednesday, July 12th.



“We’re excited to introduce to our customers the delightful flavors of summer with incredibles' latest creation, Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies,” said Eli Weiner, brand manager for incredibles. “Our first-ever multi-state limited gummy launch presents a flawless fusion of sweet and tangy, expertly infused into potent and consistently dosed gummies, available just in time for the summer solstice.”





As the global cannabis-infused edibles market continues to grow, with an estimated value of $5.14 billion in 2023, increasing to $9.28 billion by 2028 , incredibles remains at the forefront of delivering innovative and enjoyable cannabis experiences to consumers.

Available for a limited time only, Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies are crafted with a precise blend of flavors and cannabinoids to create an enticing and refreshing taste that transports you back to summer memories filled with poolside splashes and ice-cold glasses of strawberry lemonade. Whether you're lounging by the pool, embarking on outdoor adventures, or simply enjoying the sunshine, incredibles' Strawberry Lemahhhnade gummies complement your summer journey. Made with 100% pure cannabis oil, the gummies feature a cannabinoid ratio of 100 mg THC / 100 mg CBD per pack and 10 mg THC / 10 mg CBD per gummy (and 5 mg THC / 5 mg CBD per gummy in Massachusetts).

Known as “the credible edible,” incredibles has been developing consistently dosed cannabis confections since 2010, providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment.

For more information on where to find incredibles, please visit iloveincredibles.com .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 82 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

