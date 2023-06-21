ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Ellen Cleary as Managing Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Ellen Cleary as a new Managing Partner based in the Boise, Idaho area. Ellen is a driven sales executive and brings to ValueSelling a consistent track record of exceeding revenue targets in highly competitive markets. In her role, she will help client organizations execute change management with the award-winning ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology which has been installed and adopted by thousands of leading enterprises around the globe.



Building long-lasting relationships is at the core of her approach. She works hard to understand clients’ business issues and collaborates to build tailored solutions that drive meaningful and sustainable value. Guided by this people-first approach, Ellen has helped enterprise clients achieve their goals by analyzing market trends and goals, uncovering unique client challenges and obstacles, and offering solutions that result in tremendous ROI.

President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas, said, “Ellen Cleary has a strong track record of working with companies to establish trust and rapport across the organization – a key to building and leading top-performing enterprise sales teams. We look forward to Ellen joining ValueSelling Associates and sharing her leadership and training skills with new clients.”

Ellen draws from her experience designing tailored training curricula, facilitating training workshops and rapidly developing customer-facing professionals to speed onboarding and time to productivity. With a background in staffing and recruiting, Ellen firmly believes in the power of personal values and goals to drive lasting behavioral change.

Ellen began her career as a recruiter and quickly moved into management after demonstrating a passion for leadership and training. She has since led teams, directly and indirectly, of more than 60 individuals for companies including TEKsystems and Ursus, Inc. and developed a specialty of working with Fortune 100 companies throughout their digital transformations.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of June 21, 2023). In addition to being recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media Contact:



Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1446ec5f-1344-40bd-b0ff-79c0f6d37ec1