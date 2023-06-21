NASP Releases Agenda for its 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, D.C., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, is pleased to announce the full agenda for the NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo. The conference will take place September 18 - 21, 2023 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

NASP’s annual event is known throughout the healthcare industry for providing comprehensive information regarding all aspects of specialty pharmacy, including the evolution of the market, impact of specialty pharmacy on patients, and national legislative and regulatory policy.

Last year’s event broke the organization’s all-time attendance record, attracting more than 1,400 registered attendees. With the growth of the association membership combined with the momentum in the specialty pharmacy industry overall, NASP’s leadership believes this year’ s Annual Meeting & Expo will draw an even bigger crowd.

“We’re featuring all the activities our attendees have grown to love and expect, but additionally we are featuring some riveting keynote speakers, exciting, new Texas-themed networking events, a 70-thousand-foot Exhibit Hall to house our most elaborate Expo to date and are introducing new ways to facilitate business conversations in the exhibit hall that we know our sponsors and exhibitors will appreciate. The Gaylord Texan is a beautiful resort located on the shores of Lake Grapevine in suburban Dallas, with abundant facilities for client events, team meetings and relaxing with colleagues. Simply put – it will be our biggest and best meeting to date,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, President & CEO, NASP.

The four-day event features presentations from top industry thought-leaders, in addition to nationally recognized keynote speakers, including Joan Lunden, patient advocate and former host of ABC’s Good Morning America and Mark Schulman, renowned rock musician and motivational speaker, among others.

Education is a cornerstone of the organization’s mission and each year, expert faculty provide comprehensive information and insights on the clinical, operational, regulatory, and patient experience aspects of specialty pharmacy. Conference attendees can choose from 40+ accredited educational sessions, including enough CPE credits to satisfy most state annual pharmacist licensure requirements. Legal, nurse, and pharmacy technician CEs are also offered.

On September 18, attendees may choose from among six specialty pharmacy workshops, including Specialty Pharmacy Law, Certified Specialty Pharmacist Exam Preparation Course, Hospital/Health System Specialty Pharmacy, Technology, Home Infusion, and Accreditation.

Additionally, the conference features panel discussions, poster and abstract presentations, the annual NASP Industry Awards, and expansive event space. For registration and additional information, please visit the NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo website.

About NASP

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.



The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers, and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 170 corporate members and 3,000 individual members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy.