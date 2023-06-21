INROADS GIVES 500 DIVERSE STUDENTS THE SKILLS NEEDED TO BUILD GENERATIONAL WEALTH

ATLANTA, GA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, after being virtual for several years, the next generation of corporate leaders will attend the INROADS College Links National Career Academy (NCA). NCA is a conference that unites high school scholars from across the nation for career exploration and skills development. INROADS College Links participants will spend three days immersed in interactive learning that allows them to explore careers in STEM while continuing to develop leadership skills.

The INROADS National Career Academy will take place from June 25 to June 28 at Kennesaw State University-Marietta Campus, a minority-serving institution.

"Our National Career Academy provides INROADS scholars with the opportunity to plan their future with intention by exploring career paths," said Andrea Johnson-Lee, National Director of INROADS College Links. "NCA follows our goal to break barriers, build futures, and help diverse students make the connections needed to excel.”

The INROADS College Links Program is designed to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in college, careers, and life. Scholars will participate in college tours and career fairs to gain exposure to a variety of industries and career paths. In addition to exploring career paths, scholars who participate in NCA will showcase their entrepreneurial skills in the Incubator Competition, inspired by Shark Tank, where they can win up to $1,200 to help fund their dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. As a special treat, students will attend an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park, the home of the 2021 World Series Champions.

"INROADS is focused on equity. Wealth in America is disproportionate, and access to opportunity is not equitable. INROADS College Links addresses these two disparities by providing high school students with access to financial literacy and career training," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President, and CEO of INROADS. "During the College Links National Career Academy, students gain access to a network of corporate influencers and get early entry into a talent pipeline that leads to powerful careers.”

This transformative program is made possible by our supporters, including Anterix, Assured Guaranty, AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing, CareFirst, CBRE, Chevron, Conoco Phillips, David, Helen, and Marian Woodward Fund, Dollar General, F5, GKVF, John and Mary Franklin Foundation Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., L3Harris, Merck, MetLife, MRI, NBA Foundation, NCR, P&G, PNC Foundation, ServiceNow, Step by Step, United Healthcare, USAA, Waffle House, and Zoetis.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

