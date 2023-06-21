PaymentWorks Achieves TX-RAMP Compliance, Ensuring Continued Business with Texas State Agencies

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks , a digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, is thrilled to announce its successful attainment of TX-RAMP compliance.



This significant accomplishment comes after an intensive, more than year-long process and is essential for maintaining business operations with state agencies in Texas.

TX-RAMP, the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program , introduces a standardized approach to assess the security, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that handle state agency data. It establishes rigorous security standards to protect sensitive information and ensure the utmost data integrity.

PaymentWorks underwent the comprehensive and highly challenging security-questionnaire process mandated by TX-RAMP. This achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest level of security and compliance standards for our clients and partners.

By obtaining TX-RAMP compliance, PaymentWorks sets a new industry benchmark, providing confidence to organizations operating within the state of Texas. With this certification, the company is able to offer a streamlined due diligence process for Texas-based agencies and organizations, enabling them to rely on our comprehensive security assessment during vendor selection and engagement.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved TX-RAMP compliance," said Ben Thomas, Chief Information Security Office at PaymentWorks. "This accomplishment is a testament to our dedication to data security and our commitment to serving our clients and partners with the utmost integrity. Being TX-RAMP compliant further solidifies our position as the premiere digital supplier onboarding platform in the Texas market."