PaymentWorks Announces Call for Submissions for Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the vendor identity platform for secure payments, today announced a call for submissions for the third annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards. We will announce winners on Vendor Management Appreciation Day, December 12, 2025.

"Vendor Management Appreciation Day is more than a holiday—it’s a celebration of what our customers have accomplished,” said Ashley Watson, VP, Customer Success at PaymentWorks. “Their success with PaymentWorks shows just how transformative vendor management can be. We’re honored and excited to amplify their stories through these awards.”

PaymentWorks has announced a call for submissions for three award opportunities. The awards recognize exceptional work by vendor management professionals and teams using PaymentWorks.

The awards are:

Vendor Management Excellence Award – Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management.

– Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management. Vendor Management Hero Award – Awarded to the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management process using PaymentWorks.

– Awarded to the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management process using PaymentWorks. Dollars and Sense Impact Award – Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments.



For more information about submission criteria and to submit your application, please visit here .

What Is Vendor Management Appreciation Day?

Vendor Management Appreciation Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that shines a spotlight on the overwhelming expectations and challenges vendor management teams face. More importantly, it recognizes the strategic importance of their work and the transformative results they deliver. The celebration goes beyond a single day, it provides tools, templates, and testimonials designed to help organizations strengthen their compliance, elevate their strategies, and transform vendor management into a driver of efficiency, security, and long-term success.

For more information about Vendor Management Appreciation Day and to participate in the celebration, please visit our website at https://vendormanagementappreciationday.com/ .

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the vendor identity platform that forms the foundation of vendor master data. Our platform enables organizations to build secure, compliant, and strategically managed vendor relationships while transforming how payments are initiated and protected. With a $2M payments security warranty indemnifying customers against vendor impersonation fraud, and a trusted network of tier-one partners, PaymentWorks helps customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, and enterprise to digitize vendor management. The result: reduced risk, strengthened compliance, greater efficiency, and new opportunities for revenue generation. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business .

