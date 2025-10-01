PaymentWorks Announces Call for Submissions for Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the vendor identity platform for secure payments, today announced a call for submissions for the third annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards. We will announce winners on Vendor Management Appreciation Day, December 12, 2025.
"Vendor Management Appreciation Day is more than a holiday—it’s a celebration of what our customers have accomplished,” said Ashley Watson, VP, Customer Success at PaymentWorks. “Their success with PaymentWorks shows just how transformative vendor management can be. We’re honored and excited to amplify their stories through these awards.”
PaymentWorks has announced a call for submissions for three award opportunities. The awards recognize exceptional work by vendor management professionals and teams using PaymentWorks.
The awards are:
- Vendor Management Excellence Award – Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management by providing the tools, the process, and the documentation needed for their team to deliver best-of-breed vendor management.
- Vendor Management Hero Award – Awarded to the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management process using PaymentWorks.
- Dollars and Sense Impact Award – Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments.
For more information about submission criteria and to submit your application, please visit here.
What Is Vendor Management Appreciation Day?
Vendor Management Appreciation Day is a one-of-a-kind holiday that shines a spotlight on the overwhelming expectations and challenges vendor management teams face. More importantly, it recognizes the strategic importance of their work and the transformative results they deliver. The celebration goes beyond a single day, it provides tools, templates, and testimonials designed to help organizations strengthen their compliance, elevate their strategies, and transform vendor management into a driver of efficiency, security, and long-term success.
- Free (digital) swag: Throughout the year, participants will receive a valuable vendor management resource designed to help them audit their current processes, implement realistic changes, measure their results, and ensure long-term success in vendor management. Examples include:
- Write it Down: a Template for Documenting Procedures for Supplier Onboarding and Change Management
- Document the Exceptions: A Log Book for Securing Your Vendor Management Process
- Vendor Compliance Excellence: A Compliance Checklist
- 90-Day Tax Filing Prep Plan — A Calendar
- What’s the Cost of NOT Investing in Automating your Vendor Management?
- Nacha’s Rule Change: 6-Month Planning Guide- coming in October
- Information-packed live events: Participants can also tune in to live events with industry experts on topics like guarding against payments fraud, advocating for support for the vendor desk, and transforming the vendor desk into a profit center. VMAD-centric live events will be announced in November.
- Surprises and delights: We want to spread the word about the second annual celebration of Vendor Management Appreciation Day so that participants can anticipate exciting surprises, including swag, awards, social media shoutouts, and more. Join the Party here.
For more information about Vendor Management Appreciation Day and to participate in the celebration, please visit our website at https://vendormanagementappreciationday.com/.
About PaymentWorks
PaymentWorks is the vendor identity platform that forms the foundation of vendor master data. Our platform enables organizations to build secure, compliant, and strategically managed vendor relationships while transforming how payments are initiated and protected. With a $2M payments security warranty indemnifying customers against vendor impersonation fraud, and a trusted network of tier-one partners, PaymentWorks helps customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, and enterprise to digitize vendor management. The result: reduced risk, strengthened compliance, greater efficiency, and new opportunities for revenue generation. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business.
Contact
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ashley Poynter
ashley.poynter@paymentworks.com
Content Strategist, PaymentWorks