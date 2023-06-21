Bionano to Present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), today announced that the company will participate at the Healthcare Virtual Conference , presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview and fire-side chat discussion hosted by Michael Okunewitch, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:30 pm ET.



Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com .

