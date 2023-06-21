Bone Harvester Market on the Rise US$ 27,657.78 Million By 2030, Predicts Consegic Business intelligence

New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B one H arvester M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to increasing cases of bone cancer and bone disorders.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the bone harvester market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 27,657.78 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 18,593.69 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Bone Harvester Market.





Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that transplants a defective or missing bone to repair bone fractures that are highly complex and pose a substantial health risk to the patient. The bone harvester provides an easy, safe, and rapid way to obtain the suitable amount of bone graft required for the surgery.

Bone harvesters are designed for both large-volume harvesting and minimally invasive harvesting. For instance, Avitus Orthopaedics launched a new device termed Avitus bone harvester which is an FDA 510(k) approved device. This device enables large-volume harvesting and minimally invasive harvesting and is a cost-effective device that replaces more expensive bone substitutes and biologics with gold-standard autologous grafts.

Global Bone Harvester Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 27,657.78 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.1% By Method Cancellous Bone Harvesting, Bone Marrow Aspirate, and Others By Application Fractures, Fusion, Bone Repair, and Others By Surgery Type Open Surgery, Minimally-Invasive Surgery, and Others By End-User Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Acumed LLC, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Paragon 28, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Paradigm Biodevices Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Avitus Orthopaedics, Trinity Orthopedics, Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker, and Biogennix, LLC.



Global Bone Harvester Market Segmentation Details:

Based on the Method, in 2022, the bone marrow aspirate segment contributed the largest market shares in the bone harvester market. Bone marrow aspiration is a method in which a small bone marrow sample is extracted from the hip bone or thigh bone and involves the use of a needle to take a small sample of the liquid part of the bone marrow.

The bone marrow aspiration is done to evaluate the level of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets that are required in the diagnosis of medical conditions such as hemochromatosis (iron overload), anemia, leukemia, and lymphoma, among others which are the key factors driving the segment growth.

Based on Application, in 2022, the bone repair segment contributed the largest market share in the bone harvester market. A bone graft is a surgery that uses bone harvester devices to place new bone or bone substitutes into spaces to repair a broken bone. The growing incidences of bone disorders resulting in weakened and broken bones such as osteoarthritis, osteomyelitis, and bone cancer widely require bone grafting, thereby, driving the growth of the market.

Based on Surgery Type, the minimally-invasive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by such surgeries including less time involved in harvesting the bone by making small incisions, reduced bleeding, lower or negligible infection rates, and reduced instrument and surgical assistance requirements.

For instance, in November 2019, In2Bones announced the launch of the CoLink bone graft harvester and Tribio backfill plugs system which is a minimally invasive and single-use design that benefits surgeons and patients. This combination helps surgeons quickly harvest autografts through a small incision and delivers patients with an advanced and bioactive implant solution to backfill surgical holes or voids.

Based on End-User, the hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of blood disorders and accidents that result in bone fractures. The adoption of advanced technology and medical devices including bone harvesters in hospitals helps surgeons to transplant bones to repair and rebuild diseased or damaged bones. Further, these bone grafts or transplants are bioresorbable and act as a mineral reservoir that induces new bone formation, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. This is due to the presence of key manufacturers in this region which are involved in research and development activities to adopt innovative ways of product creation to cater to the growing needs of various end-users. For instance, Arthrex, Inc., headquartered in the U.S. launched the OsteoAuger bone graft harvesting system. These harvesters are sterile and single-use systems that are available in 6 mm, 8 mm, and 10 mm of diameters and provides surgeons with an effective way to recover autogenous bone from different harvest sites. As a result, such types of innovations are expected to drive market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Acumed LLC, Globus Medical, and Arthrex, Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the bone harvester market is expected to grow steadily due to increase in the number of cases related to bone disorders and diseases. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on the method, the bone marrow aspirate segment accounted for the highest market share of 43.50% in the bone harvester market statistics in 2022.

By application, the bone repair segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on surgery type, the minimally-invasive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the bone harvester market.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share in the bone harvester market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period due to the rising investment in medical devices.

In 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.45% and was valued at USD 6,963.34 million, and is expected to reach USD 10,393.79 million in 2030.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Avitus Orthopaedics, a medical device company, launched the Avitus Bone Harvester technology that enables surgeons to harvest autologous bone grafts efficiently and features a 30% lesser pilot hole entry compared to the standard edition.

List of Major Global Bone Harvester Market:

Acumed LLC

Globus Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Paragon 28, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Paradigm Biodevices Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Avitus Orthopaedics

Trinity Orthopedics

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Stryker

Biogennix, LLC.

Global Bone Harvester Market Segmentation:

By Method Cancellous Bone Harvesting Bone Marrow Aspirate Others

By Application Fractures Fusion Bone Repair Others

By Surgery Type Open Surgery Minimally-Invasive Surgery Others

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Bone Harvester Market Report

What was the market size of the bone harvester in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of bone harvesters was USD 18,593.69 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the bone harvester by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of bone harvesters will be expected to reach 27,657.78 million.

What is the key restraint, hampering the growth of the bone harvester market?

- The high cost associated with orthopedic treatments is likely to hinder the demand for bone harvesters.

What is the dominating segment in the bone harvester market, by surgery type?

- In 2022, open surgery segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall bone harvester market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share of the market?

- North America contributed the largest market share of 37.45% in the bone harvester market.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/bone-harvester-market

