Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 21 June 2023

English Estonian

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) was held on 21 June 2023 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.



The annual general meeting started at 10:00. 2,569,152 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,10% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022





To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022, in accordance with which the balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2022 was 1,738,576 Euros and the net profit for the financial year was 74,251 Euros.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting thus the resolution was adopted.

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2022





To approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board to add the net profit in the amount of 74,251 euros to accumulated profit.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting thus the resolution was adopted.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2023 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor





To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876, address Tatar 1, 10116 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting thus the resolution was adopted.

4. Changes in the Supervisory Board





To elect Aivar Kempi as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company instead of Alo Lepp (deceased) for the next five (5) years from the adoption of the decision by the general meeting.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 100% of all votes in the meeting thus the resolution was adopted.

The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company’s web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com