French English





PRESS RELEASE





22/06/2023

FLUVIUS turns to LACROIX IoT solutions



2,500 telecontrol systems per year for a total order of 11 M€.

SAE IT-systems, the German subsidiary of LACROIX Environment activity,

records the largest order in its history

Faced with climate change and accelerating energy challenges, Belgian network operator Fluvius intends to digitize its electricity, gas, wastewater, and heating networks in the Flemish part of the country over the next few years. In terms of telecontrol technology, the company has chosen to rely on LACROIX know-how, following a European call for tenders. Some 2,500 telecontrol systems per year will be delivered from 2023 to 2030.

Worth a total of 11 million euros over the period, this order is the largest ever recorded by LACROIX subsidiary SAE IT-Systems in its 50-year history. "This order shows that we are also one of the world's leading suppliers of telecontrol technology. We are proud to be able to contribute to the successful implementation of the energy transition in Flanders", explains Ronald Vrancken, LACROIX Environment activity Executive Managing Director.

"LACROIX telecontrol technology is one of the elements that will enable us to progressively digitize our networks," says Jean-Pierre Hollevoet, Director of Energy and Climate Change at Fluvius. "It will give us a real-time overview of network load and allow us to control and automate networks remotely. This is essential if we are to respond confidently to the energy transition and climate change in Flanders."

"This year alone, we will be digitizing 2,000 local network stations, or around 10 per working day," adds Raf Bellers, Director of Network Management at Fluvius. "We're also adapting dozens of wind and solar farms, pumping stations, service stations and heat delivery stations. With LACROIX, we have chosen a supplier capable of offering a ready-to-use solution to manage energy and all these applications. What's more, the technology developed by LACROIX is very 'plug&play', enabling us to implement it as efficiently as possible".

This new order, a landmark one for LACROIX Environment activity, illustrates the success of the company's strategy of international development and market share in the deployment of intelligent solutions for the ecological transition.

About Fluvius

Fluvius is the network company responsible for the construction, management and maintenance of the electricity, natural gas, wastewater, cable and heat distribution networks in Flanders.

Fluvius is also responsible for managing the municipal lighting fleet. In total, 230,000 kilometers of supply lines and seven million connections fall under the responsibility of the company, which operates in 300 Flemish towns and municipalities.

Ronald Vrancken, Executive Managing Director of LACROIX, Environment activy

(Photo: LACROIX)

Jean Pierre Hollevoet, Director of Energy and Climate Change at Fluvius.

(Photo: Fluvius)

Raf Bellers, Director of Network Management at Fluvius

(Photo: Fluvius)

Upcoming events

2nd quarter and 1st half 2023 revenue: August 28, 2023

Join our Shareholders’ Club

LACROIX Shareholders’ Club

Find more financial information on our Investors’ Zone page

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with 708 million euros revenue in 2022, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

About SAE IT Systems (German BU of LACROIX Environment activity)

This subsidiary, which has been part of LACROIX since 2019, has been developing and producing telecontrol and station control technology solutions for over 50 years, with more than 115 employees, mainly for the electricity application fields. SAE IT system products are used almost everywhere where infrastructures need to be intensively monitored and controlled. The product range includes customized software and hardware, as well as all important services, from project planning to plant commissioning. In addition to energy supply companies and municipal utilities, the company's customers include renowned industrial groups and major plant constructors.

Attachment