Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Trigon Property Development

The general meeting of AS Trigon Property Development decided to elect Aivar Kempi as a new member of the Supervisory Board starting from 21.06.2023 for the next five (5) years, replacing Alo Lepp (deceased). AS Trigon Property Development's Supervisory Board continues with three members: Joakim Johan Helenius (chairman), Torfinn Losvik and Aivar Kempi.



Aivar Kempi (born 24.09.1958) has obtained an industial civil engineer degree from Tallinn University of Technology and has worked in real estate sector for over 30 years. Among other things, he has been the development division director at AS Merko Ehitus (1997-2005) and the head of the real estate department at AS Trigon Capital (2005-2018). Since 2018, Aivar Kempi has been offering independent real estate development advisory services through AKPC OÜ, of which he is also a member of the board. In addition, Aivar Kempi holds the position of board member in the following companies: Aikuvar OÜ, Chester Universal OÜ, Padula Property OÜ, Krillimäe Invest OÜ, Trigon Hartwall Ukrainian Properties AS and Gate Tallinn East OÜ. Aivar Kempi does not own any AS Trigon Property Development shares.