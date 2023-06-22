Wind Turbine Blade Market Projected to Reach USD 83.03 Billion, at a 20.50% CAGR by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wind Turbine Blade Market Information by Material Type, Size, Capacity, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, Wind Turbine Blade Market Could thrive at a rate of 20.50% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 83.03 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Wind Turbine Blade Industry Overview:

Wind turbine blades are large aerodynamic structures that form an essential component of a wind turbine. These blades are designed to capture the kinetic energy of the wind and convert it into rotational energy, which is then used to generate electricity. Made from advanced composite materials such as fiberglass or carbon fiber, wind turbine blades are designed to be lightweight, durable, and capable of withstanding the forces exerted by the wind.

Wind turbine blades find application in the renewable energy sector, specifically in onshore and offshore wind farms. Onshore wind farms are installed on land, typically in areas with strong and consistent wind resources. Wind turbine blades are attached to the hub of the turbine, and as the wind flows over the curved surface of the blades, it creates lift, causing them to rotate. Offshore wind farms, on the other hand, are located in bodies of water, often in coastal areas.





Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Wind Turbine Blade industry include

TPI Composites Inc

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd

LM Wind PowerNordex

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems

MFG WindSinoma wind power blade Co. Ltd

Aeris Energy

Suzlon Energy Limited

Enercon GmbH

Among others.

October 2023:

The inaugural 115.5-meter blade specifically designed for the V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine has been successfully produced and released by Vestas. This wind turbine blade was manufactured at Vestas' production facility located in Nakskov, Denmark, utilizing the mold constructed at the Lem factory in Denmark.

Wind Turbine Blade Market COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the wind turbine blade market. While the pandemic initially led to project delays and supply chain disruptions, the long-term outlook for the market remains positive. The renewable energy sector, including wind energy, is expected to play a crucial role in economic recovery and green stimulus initiatives post-pandemic. The need for clean and sustainable energy sources is heightened, leading to increased investments in wind energy projects. As economies rebound and countries focus on decarbonization, the wind turbine blade market is expected to witness significant growth in the post-COVID scenario.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 83.03 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 20.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material Type, Size, Capacity, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Favorable policies from the government Key Market Dynamics The rising number of offshore and onshore wind turbine blade installation





Wind Turbine Blade Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, driven by concerns over climate change and the need for sustainable power generation, fuels the demand for wind turbine blades. Governments worldwide are implementing favorable policies and incentives to promote renewable energy, leading to the expansion of wind energy projects. Secondly, advancements in blade technology, such as longer and more efficient blades, contribute to higher energy yields and improved turbine performance. These advancements enable wind farms to generate electricity at a competitive cost, driving market growth. Lastly, the growing investment in offshore wind projects, particularly in regions with favorable wind resources, creates significant opportunities for the wind turbine blade market. Offshore wind farms require larger and more robust blades, supporting the demand for specialized offshore blade solutions.

Market Restraints:

The wind turbine blade market also faces certain restraints. One primary challenge is the transportation and logistics involved in delivering large wind turbine blades to remote or offshore locations. The size and weight of the blades make transportation complex and costly, requiring specialized equipment and infrastructure. Additionally, the manufacturing process of wind turbine blades involves high upfront costs and sophisticated manufacturing techniques, which can impact profitability and hinder market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations related to noise emissions and environmental impact pose challenges for wind turbine blade manufacturers, necessitating compliance with strict guidelines and standards.



Wind Turbine Blade Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

By Material Type, the segment includes Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber.

By Size

By Size, the segment includes Up-to 27 Meters, 28-37 Meters, 38-50 Meters, and More Than 50 Meters.

By Capacity

By Capacity, the segment includes Less Than 2 MW, 2 MW-5 MW, and 5 MW.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Onshore and Offshore.

Wind Turbine Blade Market Regional Insights:

Europe holds a significant market share, driven by the presence of established wind energy markets in countries like Germany, the U.K., and Denmark. The region's strong commitment to renewable energy targets and offshore wind projects contributes to the demand for wind turbine blades. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, primarily fueled by China's dominance in the wind energy sector. China is the largest market for wind turbine blades in the region, driven by the country's ambitious renewable energy goals and significant investments in wind power.



North America, particularly the U.S., is witnessing substantial growth in the wind turbine blade market, propelled by supportive government policies, a growing onshore and offshore wind sector, and the expansion of wind farms in coastal regions.

