Bigelow Tea Introduces NEW! Bigelow Benefits THROAT DEFENSE Ginger Honey Lemon Herbal Tea

Fairfield, Connecticut, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea, the national market leader in the United States, has just launched new Bigelow Benefits THROAT DEFENSE Ginger Honey Lemon Herbal Tea joining the expanding line of Bigelow Benefits wellness teas.

With a focus on always delivering a perfect cup of tea, this new, expertly crafted flavor features high-quality ingredients that are familiar and delicious, making Bigelow Benefits THROAT DEFENSE a perfect good-for-you addition for your throat care needs.

NEW! Bigelow Benefits THROAT DEFENSE Ginger Honey Lemon Herbal Tea

A caffeine-free, non-GMO project verified, throat-calming tea featuring immune-support ingredients, including spicy ginger and bright lemon with the soothing sweet flavor of honey. In each cup, find a delicious blend of sweet honey and lemon combined with licorice root and marshmallow root, long known for their ability to help provide soothing comfort.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a tremendous demand and expansion for products that support a healthy lifestyle,” says Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO of third generation family-owned Bigelow Tea. “With new Bigelow Benefits THROAT DEFENSE Ginger Honey Lemon, we created, as a wellness solution for every day, a soothing cup of herbal tea that features the sweet flavor of honey, superfood ginger plus essential ingredient lemon, and other familiar everyday herbs and ingredients, a perfect addition to our masterfully blended range of Bigelow Benefits wellness teas. Healthy never tasted so good!”

Featuring all natural green, black and herbal teas with herbs, flowers and fruits, each ingredient in the Bigelow Benefits range of teas is selected to provide specific natural good-for-you benefits that help support each tea drinker’s well-being. Additionally, each package now has a refreshed look that elevates the look and feel of the important beneficial ingredients in each blend which better aligns with how consumers are shopping these teas.

Tea drinkers nationwide have been enjoying these established and well-received Bigelow Benefits tea flavors:

Benefits STAY WELL (Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea) Authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon flavor with a smooth, relaxing herbal finish

Benefits STRESS FREE (Rose & Mint Herbal Tea) Sweet floral notes combined with a slight fruity tang, all cooled with a hint of delicious peppermint

Benefits SLEEP (Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea) A calming, full-bodied floral lavender flavor with a sweet chamomile finish

Benefits CALM STOMACH (Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea) A blend of spicy ginger, soothing peppermint finished and sweet peach

Benefits REFRESH (Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea) A balanced green tea and matcha pair with earthy turmeric and a mild peppery kic

Benefits RADIATE BEAUTY (Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea) A smooth and delicious fruity flavor with blueberry sweetness and subtle aloe note

Benefits FOCUS (Moringa & Black Tea) A bold black tea with earthy notes and moringa, ashwagandha Root, and turmeric root

Benefits BALANCE (Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea) Sweet and spicy cinnamon top notes with a smooth balanced sweet and tart finish

Benefits LEAN AND FIT (Citrus & Oolong Tea) A robust oolong with a combination of citrus notes and smoky tea features Yerba Mate, Parsley and Red Clove

Bigelow Tea has long been an innovator in the tea industry, introducing the first specialty tea in 1945 with the creation of its signature flavor, “Constant Comment”®. Since that time, Bigelow Tea has continued to push innovation in not only flavor, but also by creating functional teas that enhance consumers’ day-to-day lives.

The Bigelow Benefits newest flavor THROAT DEFENSE Ginger Honey Lemon Herbal Tea is now available for purchase in stores and online on the Bigelow Tea company website (www.bigelowtea.com) and other select online retailers. The average suggested SRP is $3.49.

To learn more about additional newly launched flavors, please review the press release about our Three New Teas from our Signature Line: Peak Energy Black Tea Plus Extra L-Theanine & Caffeine, Whispering Wildflowers Herbal Tea Plus L-Theanine, Ginger Honey Herbal Tea Plus Zinc and our press release about NEW Bigelow Botanical Cold Water Infusions Blood Orange Tangerine & Pineapple Coconut Mango.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment,”® an iconic black tea known for its unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way Americans were drinking tea. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into becoming a national market tea leader today. Under the leadership of president and CEO, Cindi Bigelow, Bigelow Tea has become a Certified B Corporation, one of a select group of companies that has made a commitment to corporate social responsibility as a core business goal in the pursuit of a positive social and environmental impact. This certification incorporates maintaining Zero Waste to Landfill operations, being a Green-e® Certified company and organizing the Bigelow Tea Community Challenge fundraiser which has contributed over $2 million to local non-profits since 1988. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea portfolio is comprised of more than 150 flavors which includes the Bigelow Tea signature line, seasonal tea products, organic, wellness and immune support teas that feature ingredients with functional benefits as well as Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

Attachment