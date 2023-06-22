Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market to Reach USD 87.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.2% By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Information by Component, Operation, Equipment, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market could thrive at a rate of 10.2% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 87.4 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview

Automated Material Handling (AMH) refers to the use of automated systems and equipment for efficiently and safely handling, storing, and transporting materials within a facility or warehouse. It involves the integration of various technologies such as robotics, conveyor systems, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and warehouse management systems (WMS) to streamline material flow and optimize operational efficiency.

The uses and applications of Automated Material Handling (AMH) are diverse. It is extensively used in manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and retail industries. AMH systems facilitate the movement of raw materials, components, and finished goods throughout the production and distribution processes. They enable efficient inventory management, reduce manual labor, enhance operational speed and accuracy, and improve overall productivity.



Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) industry include

Daifuku Co. Ltd​

Dematic​

Murata Machinery, Ltd.​

Mecalux

S.A.​Vander

lande Industries B.V.​

BEUMER Group

​Swisslog AG ​Kardex

​Honeywell

Toyota Industries Corporation​

KNAPP AG​

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Among others.

April 2023

One recent development in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market occurred in April 2023 when a leading player introduced a new generation of robotic picking systems. This innovative solution utilizes advanced computer vision and machine learning algorithms to automate the picking and sorting of a wide range of products in fulfillment centers and warehouses. This development signifies the continuous advancements in AMH technology, focusing on enhancing the speed, precision, and flexibility of material handling operations.

Scope of the Report - Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 87.4 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 10.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Digitization of supply chain processes with integration of IoT equipment, Increasing Demand for Advanced Material Handling Systems across Several Industry Verticals Key Market Dynamics Rising labor costs and safety concerns, Growing presence of start-up companies providing robotic solutions for warehouse automation.





Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market driving factors for the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market are increased demand for warehouse automation, rising labor costs, and the need for improved supply chain efficiency. As e-commerce continues to grow, there is a higher demand for automated systems that can handle the complexities of order fulfillment and meet the expectations of fast and accurate delivery. Additionally, labor costs are rising in many regions, making it economically viable for companies to invest in AMH systems to reduce dependence on manual labor. Furthermore, AMH systems enable companies to optimize their supply chain processes, reduce errors, enhance inventory management, and respond to market demands more efficiently.

Market Restraints:

One restraint that could impact the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market. One major challenge is the initial high implementation cost of AMH systems. The installation of automated equipment and infrastructure requires significant upfront investment, which may deter some organizations from adopting AMH solutions. Additionally, the integration of AMH systems with existing operations and legacy infrastructure can be complex and time-consuming, posing implementation challenges.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market. During the pandemic, there was an increased focus on supply chain resilience and the need for contactless and efficient material handling solutions. As companies faced disruptions in labor availability and heightened safety concerns, the demand for AMH systems rose. Post-COVID, the market is expected to witness sustained growth as companies prioritize automation to ensure business continuity, reduce dependency on manual labor, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Segmentation

By Component

The Component in the market includes Software {Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transport Management System (TMS)} and Services {Maintenance & Repairs and Training & Software Upgradation}

By Application

By Application, the segment includes E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Others

By Component

By Component, the segment includes Packaging & Distribution, Storage & Transportation, Waste Management, and Assembly

By Equipment

By Equipment, the segment includes Automated Guided Vehicles, Robotic System, Conveyors, Automated Cranes, and Automated Storage & Retrieval System

Regional Insights

North America is a leading region in the Automated Material Handling (AMH) market due to several factors. The presence of technologically advanced economies, such as the United States and Canada, has fostered the early adoption of automation across various industries. Manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics sectors in North America have embraced AMH solutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and meet the demands of a highly competitive market. The region benefits from a well-established infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and a culture of innovation, which further drives the growth of the AMH market.



The region has placed increasing emphasis on efficient and sustainable supply chains, leading to a higher demand for automation solutions. European countries are actively implementing industry 4.0 initiatives, which aim to transform traditional industries through the integration of digital technologies and automation. This focus on innovation and optimization has propelled the adoption of AMH systems in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and retail. European companies are leveraging automation to enhance productivity, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall supply chain performance.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the AMH market. The rapid industrialization of countries like China, Japan, and South Korea has created a substantial demand for automation solutions. These countries have witnessed a surge in manufacturing activities and the expansion of the e-commerce sector, which necessitates efficient material handling systems. With a large consumer base and increasing urbanization, there is a growing need for fast and accurate order fulfillment. As a result, companies in Asia Pacific are investing in AMH technologies to enhance warehouse operations, improve delivery speed, and optimize their supply chains.

