Securing the Journey: Motorcycle Helmets Market Size Projected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, Registering a Promising CAGR of 6.5% - Zion Market Research Presents Comprehensive Report

NEW YORK, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Motorcycle Helmets Market By Product (Full Face, Open Face, Off-Road/Racing, And Others), By End User (Rider And Passenger), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Motorcycle Helmets Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Motorcycle Helmets Market Report Overview:

Motorcyclists wear motorcycle helmets for protection. It protects against brain injuries in motorbike accidents, collisions and falls. Due to the high speeds and lack of external protection compared to enclosed vehicles, a motorcycle helmet's main purpose is to protect the rider's head and brain. The helmet protects the rider's head by absorbing and diffusing impact force. Modern motorcycle helmets have robust exterior shells constructed of fiberglass, polycarbonate or carbon fibre for strength and penetration resistance. EPS foam absorbs and distributes impact in the padding. Padding improves comfort and secures the helmet on the rider's head. Due to expanding road safety awareness, government helmet laws, and more motorcycles on the road, the motorcycle helmet industry has grown steadily.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/motorcycle-helmets-market-size







(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

The 2023 research includes an introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis.

About 225+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Industry Growth Factors

Motorcycle sales and safety standards promote market growth

Motorcycle sales increase helmet demand. More motorcycles mean more helmets. Motorcycle sales are rising in emerging nations, driving helmet demand. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported 190 million two-wheeler sales in 2021, accounting for 81% of the market. Motorcycle sales are rising worldwide; therefore, governments impose safety regulations that consumers comply. Motorcycle helmet demand is heavily influenced by government rules requiring helmet use.

Restraints

Counterfeit goods restrict market growth

Counterfeit and low-quality helmets limit sales. Counterfeit helmets may not provide adequate protection in an accident. Motorcycle helmet market growth and rider safety might be harmed by inexpensive, counterfeit helmets.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/motorcycle-helmets-market-size



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Safety Helmets MFG, YEMA, Suomy, Chih Tong Helmet, NZI, PT Tarakusuma Indah, YOHE, LAZER, Studds, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, OGK Kabuto, Hehui Group, Bell Helmets, Pengcheng Helmets, Airoh, Scuberth GmbH, Shoei Co. Ltd, HJC Helmets, Shark Helmets, AGV Helmets, Arai Helmet Ltd, Nolan Helmets and Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets among others. Key Segment By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Motorcycle Helmets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global motorcycle helmet industry is segmented based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product, the global motorcycle helmet market is bifurcated into full-face, open-face, off-road/racing, and others. The full-face segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. Modern materials like carbon fiber and fiberglass-reinforced plastic are being used by manufacturers to make full-face products lighter and safer. Vendors are also including cutting-edge communication technologies like Bluetooth in helmets, which is anticipated to create new business opportunities throughout the forecast period. Major manufacturers are introducing new items to meet the growing demand for goods, like HJC Europe S.A.R.L., Studds Accessories Ltd., Dainese SpA, Shoei Co. Ltd., Arai Helmet Ltd., etc. The Studds D5 Decor full-face helmet was just released in March 2021 by Studds Accessories Ltd., one of the leading two-wheeler helmet manufacturers. It has characteristics like UV-resistant paint, a hypoallergenic lining, controlled density EPS, and a quick-release chin strap. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

Based on the end user, the global motorcycle helmet industry is bifurcated into rider and passenger. The rider segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The rider segment is further divided into various sub-segment which include commuter riders, sport/racing enthusiasts, adventure touring riders, off-road/motocross riders, and others. The growing adventurous activity and sports activity are expected to further propel the market expansion over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global motorcycle helmets industry is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to ease of shopping and convenient product delivery. To take advantage of the increasing product demand, online merchants such as Amazon and HELMEXPRESS.COM are concentrating on this product category. Additionally, e-commerce websites, social media, and Google Ads all significantly affect customer preference.

The global Motorcycle Helmets market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Full Face

Open Face

Off-Road/Racing

Others

By End User

Rider

Passenger

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Browse the full “Motorcycle Helmets Market By Product (Full Face, Open Face, Off-Road/Racing, And Others), By End User (Rider And Passenger), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/motorcycle-helmets-market-size



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Motorcycle Helmets market include -

Safety Helmets MFG

YEMA

Suomy

Chih Tong Helmet

NZI

PT Tarakusuma Indah

YOHE

LAZER

Studds

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Bell Helmets

Pengcheng Helmets

Airoh

Scuberth GmbH

Shoei Co. Ltd

HJC Helmets

Shark Helmets

AGV Helmets

Arai Helmet Ltd

Nolan Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Motorcycle Helmets market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Motorcycle Helmets market size was valued at around US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030.

The increasing sales of motorcycles in emerging economies are expected to drive motorcycle helmet market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the full-face segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the rider segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/motorcycle-helmets-market-size



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Motorcycle Helmets industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Motorcycle Helmets Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Motorcycle Helmets Industry?

What segments does the Motorcycle Helmets Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Motorcycle Helmets Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7283



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific will lead the global motorcycle helmet market. Motorcycle sales, accidents, and government rule fuel regional growth. After China, ASEAN and India have driven motorbike sales in the Asia-Pacific. These places have driven motorbike sales, increasing demand. Last year, China sold and produced 20 million motorcycles, a record since 2014. India sold 15 million motorcycles last year, up 3.4%. Acko Insurance reported 1,58,954 two-wheeler road incidents in 2020. Thus, this fosters regional market growth.

North America is anticipated to increase rapidly. Safety norms and key industry participants drive growth in the region. North America has strict motorcycle helmet safety regulations and certifications. The Department of Transportation (DOT) regulates helmet safety in the US, while the CSA sets safety requirements in Canada. Manufacturers must follow these guidelines to ensure their helmets are safe and legal in the region. The region also has several well-known motorcycle helmet brands with top-notch products and safety features. These businesses offer a variety of helmet styles, technology, and types for riders. Due to their greater safety, comfort, and design, premium helmet brands generally dominate the market. Thus, boosting regional growth during the forecast.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Le Mans Corp. and Arai Helmet established a new distribution collaboration for Arai Helmet goods in the US.

In July 2022, the brand-new Falcon XR and Falcon XRV helmets with MIPS technology were introduced by Bell Helmets.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/motorcycle-helmets-market-size



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Bridal Gowns Market By Style (Ball Gown, Mermaid Style Dresses, Trumpet Dresses, The A-Line Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses, Tea-Length Wedding Dresses, And Others), By Material (Satin, Georgette, Chiffon, Lace, And Others), By End User (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bridal-gowns-market-size



By Style (Ball Gown, Mermaid Style Dresses, Trumpet Dresses, The A-Line Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses, Tea-Length Wedding Dresses, And Others), By Material (Satin, Georgette, Chiffon, Lace, And Others), By End User (Residential And Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Hemp Paper Market Based On Type (Industrial Grade And Non-Industrial Grade), By Application (Packaging & Printing, Bible Paper, Tea Bags, Stationary, Filter Paper, Cigarette Paper, Binding Papers, And Others), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-paper-market



Based On Type (Industrial Grade And Non-Industrial Grade), By Application (Packaging & Printing, Bible Paper, Tea Bags, Stationary, Filter Paper, Cigarette Paper, Binding Papers, And Others), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Cricket Bowling Machine Market By Technology (Non-Programmable And Programmable), By Application (School, Training Institutes, Colleges, Professional Academies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Chain, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cricket-bowling-machine-market



By Technology (Non-Programmable And Programmable), By Application (School, Training Institutes, Colleges, Professional Academies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Sporting Goods Chain, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Curtains And Window Blinds Market By Product (Window Blinds, Curtain & Drapes, Window Shades, Connected, And Solar Screens), By Material (PVC, Cotton, Metal, Wood, And Polyester), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/curtains-and-window-blinds-market-size



By Product (Window Blinds, Curtain & Drapes, Window Shades, Connected, And Solar Screens), By Material (PVC, Cotton, Metal, Wood, And Polyester), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Massage Pillow Market By End-User (Housework People, Sedentary Population, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Type (Kneading, With Hyperthermia, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/massage-pillow-market-size



By End-User (Housework People, Sedentary Population, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), By Type (Kneading, With Hyperthermia, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: U.S. School Furniture Market By Application (Library, Classroom, And Laboratories), By Product (Storage Units, Seating Units, And Lab Furniture), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-school-furniture-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?