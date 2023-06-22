OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gram Car Carriers ASA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Gram Car Carriers ASA (“GCC”) (Oslo Bors: GCC; OTCQX: GCCRF), the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs) segment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GCC is the third Norwegian company to qualify for OTCQX in 2023, and joins our growing roster of Norwegian shipping companies. Gram Car Carriers upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Gram Car Carriers begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GCCRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We join the OTCQX Market with a clear ambition of generating increased recognition and engagement with a wider base of US investors. Through our fleet of owned and operated car carriers on long-term contracts, we have good earnings visibility and are positioned to deliver attractive dividends to our shareholders. We are confident that cross-trading on OTCQX will create additional long-term value through a broader US investor base and higher trading volumes in our shares,” says Georg A. Whist, the CEO of Gram Car Carriers.

SEB Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Gram Car Carriers ASA

GCC is the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs) segment with 19 vessels, across the Distribution, Mid-size and Panamax segments. The Company serves as a trusted provider of high-quality vessels and logistics solutions ensuring safe, efficient and punctual shipment of vehicles for a network of clients comprising of major global and regional PCTC operators. To learn more, please visit gramcar.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com