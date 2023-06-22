OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LFGP.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Since its founding in 1991, Ledyard National Bank has built a reputation for developing meaningful client relationships and delivering financial services in a way that makes life better for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve,” said Josephine Moran, Ledyard’s President and CEO. “We anticipate that joining the OTCQX Best Market will strengthen and broaden that reputation among investors, and thereby create more value for all shareholders.”

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, trust, investment, tax and wealth management services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com