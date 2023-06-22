Machine Vision Market to Reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2030, at a 7.2% CAGR - Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tokyo, Japan, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Machine Vision Market By Product, by Application, by End-use Industry and By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030. The market size for machine vision was estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2022. The market for machine vision is anticipated to increase from USD 13.1 billion in 2023 to USD 21.3 billion in 2030, with a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the five-year forecast period (2023–2030). Increased demand for industrial automation in a number of sectors, including semiconductors, consumer electronics, consumer products, food, and packaging, is driving the market's growth.



Market Synopsis:

Automation, especially industrial automation, has recently been seen as a market trend. Machine vision has continuously improved since its inception in terms of optical technology, processors, and software algorithms, making it simpler for end users. In addition to robotic accuracy, developments in machine vision have made it possible for automated machines to do more difficult tasks.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure -



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1510



For instance, using cutting-edge technology, random pieces can be rapidly and simply pulled out of a bin using 3-D bin picking. Benefits like high speed, precision, efficiency, and lower costs will be realised as machine vision technology becomes more and more integrated with automated machinery.

SDC incorporates machine vision into nearly every machine it manufactures to guarantee that every step of the assembly process is carried out properly. With the aid of machine vision, a vision system can tell whether a part should be "rejected" or advanced in the automation process by sending a "pass/fail" message to the machine. Parts can also be tracked based on their pass/fail outcomes to see where they are in the automation process.

Machine Vision Market Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the Machine Vision market include

Omron Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Atlas Copco AB

National Instruments Corporation

Vitronic Machine Vision LTD

Basler AG

Optotune

USS Vision LLC

TKH Group

SICK AG

MVTEC Software GMBH

Datalogic S.P.A.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Among others.





Scope of the Report - Machine Vision Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 21.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2030 7.2% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Digital transformation and hyper automation scale demands for Machine Vision. Key Market Dynamics Increasing technological change Increasing growth of Industrial automation dynamics





Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.





Segmentation:

Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductors, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labelling, Food & Beverage, Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, and Others make up the Machine Vision market segmentation based on end-user type. One of the machine vision markets with the quickest growth is the automotive sector, which is anticipated to increase by 8.68% throughout the projected period.

Based on the type of product, the machine vision market is divided into PC-based and smart camera-based sectors. With a market share of 61.3% in 2023, the PC-based category is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected period. PC-based MV systems were the most widely used product type on the market. The rise is attributed to an increase in 3D sensing and imaging using cameras.

The quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guiding, measurement, and identification market segments are included in the machine vision market segmentation based on application type. With a 35.4% market share in 2022, the quality assurance and inspection sector is expected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.9%.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Machine Vision Market -



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-vision-market-1510



Regional Insights:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe are the regions into which this market has been divided. With a share of 40.4%, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest portion of this market and is anticipated to continue to rule it throughout the projection period.

The largest countries in the area, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are in charge of the market's growth since they have the most advanced factories and prioritise the automation of production processes. Through the adoption of various technologies, the area's rapid industrial growth has significantly contributed to the emergence and success of several breakthroughs.

The machine vision market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.31% in the North American area, which is the second-largest market. Additionally, there is a sizable market for machine vision system suppliers in North America. The early adoption of factory automation and a sizeable number of regionally based market suppliers are expected to contribute to the regional market's expected significant growth over the course of the projection period.



Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.



Increased technological advancement and R&D spending in the countries of the region provide an explanation for this. In terms of research and development (R&D), the United States leads the globe in useful engineering methods. Another factor that is projected to support increased market revenue is the dominance of the semiconductor sector in the area.

Related Reports:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is poised to reach USD 164.5 Billion, growing at a 4.20% CAGR by 2030





- Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is poised to reach USD 164.5 Billion, growing at a 4.20% CAGR by 2030 Global Procurement Analytics Market - Global Procurement Analytics Market Projected to Hit USD 33.2 billion at a 26.20% CAGR by 2030





- Global Procurement Analytics Market Projected to Hit USD 33.2 billion at a 26.20% CAGR by 2030 Virtual Kitchen Market - Virtual Kitchen Market Estimated to Gain USD 13.97 Billion by 2030, Registering a Massive 12.5% CAGR



Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: