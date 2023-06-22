Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.
Acquisitions on June 19, 2023:
- Total amount 2,022 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8304
Acquisitions on June 20, 2023:
- Total amount 1,030 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8616
Acquisitions in total:
- Total amount 3,052 shares
- Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8409
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33930/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-19
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 65 Unit price: 2.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 65 Volume weighted average price: 2.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 768 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 189 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 1957 Volume weighted average price: 2.83141 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 58 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
(2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 2.82 EUR
(3): Volume: 203 Unit price: 2.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 746 Unit price: 2.87 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1030 Volume weighted average price: 2.86156 EUR
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082
