Progress Helps Organizations Unlock the Full Potential of IT Infrastructure Management with WhatsUp Gold

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the release of Progress® WhatsUp Gold® 2023.0 , its award-winning IT infrastructure monitoring software. Progress expands the powerful, built-in infrastructure discovery and monitoring power of WhatsUp Gold IT infrastructure monitoring system to provide wider access to network data across the organization, helping NetOps establish clearer, faster communications and reinforcing the value of IT.​

Modern IT infrastructures have evolved into complex networks of physical and virtual systems, switches, routers, wireless access points, firewalls, cloud resources, services and applications – often all provided by multiple vendors. Using WhatsUp Gold, organizations rely on a powerful combination of out-of-the-box functionality, intuitive workflows and system integrations to manage complexity and quickly find and fix network infrastructure problems. With today’s release, Progress increases the engagement level of all users, from network administrators to executives to non-technical staff, providing better data access to all and improving alignment and collaboration in the Network Operation Center. ​

“Now more than ever, the ability to gather, distill and access network data in a meaningful way in one single tool – and act fast on it – is critical,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress. “Businesses can’t afford to experience IT downtime and need a trusted and tested product like WhatsUp Gold to stay assured that they have everything under control.”

What’s New in WhatsUp Gold 2023.0:

Advanced configuration management – The enhanced Configuration Management add-on offers improved performance, greater security and an expanded number of performed tasks. Organizations can add devices to their Configuration Management task in line with the technical limitations documented for the product.





– The enhanced Configuration Management add-on offers improved performance, greater security and an expanded number of performed tasks. Organizations can add devices to their Configuration Management task in line with the technical limitations documented for the product. Configurable NOC Views – A new NOC Viewer automatically cycles through multiple data screens to assist NOC staff with end-to-end visibility of current and potential issues.





– A new NOC Viewer automatically cycles through multiple data screens to assist NOC staff with end-to-end visibility of current and potential issues. Scheduled HTML email reports – These ensure that everyone in the organization, regardless of their technical expertise, can easily access up-to-date WhatsUp Gold data in a user-friendly format. Additionally, administrators can save data files directly to specific folders.



WhatsUp Gold monitors everything connected to the IT infrastructure and displays it in one interactive and intuitive mapping interface. Administrators can deploy WhatsUp Gold to help monitor, measure and resolve infrastructure issues as well as track application performance and network traffic. Sophisticated alerting and reporting capabilities simplify how organizations diagnose faults so they can resolve problems quickly. PC Pro recently added WhatsUp Gold to its "A-List" of products for advanced features and ease and affordability of licensing, awarding it five stars in its review.

The latest release of WhatsUp Gold is available today. For more information, visit https://www.whatsupgold.com/ .

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

