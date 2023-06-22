Presse release: F-Secure joins Vantiva’s HERO Partnership Program to bring innovative, holistic cybersecurity solutions to NSPs

English French

F-Secure Joins Vantiva’s HERO Partnership Program to bring innovative, holistic cybersecurity solutions to NSPs

With ever-increasing cyber threats, partnership will bring robust F-Secure Sense cybersecurity application to gateways, reaffirming Vantiva’s commitment to providing the latest software solutions

Atlanta – June 22, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), formerly known as Technicolor, today announced F-Secure (NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD: XHEL), a global provider of consumer cybersecurity solutions and services with around 150 Network Service Provider (NSP) partners, has joined the Vantiva Hero Program, bringing the powerful and innovative F-Secure Sense connected home security solution as an additional tool for NSPs during a time of ever-increasing cyber threats. This partnership reaffirms Vantiva’s commitment to providing NSPs with the latest technology solutions and adds to Vantiva’s security partner portfolio, ensuring there is complete coverage from potential network threats.

When embedded in routers/home gateways, F-Secure’s Sense application protects every connected device in the home against cyber threats. F-Secure Sense allows end-users to make every digital moment more secure, including browsing and bank protection, parental controls and malware protection. The solution will come pre-integrated into Vantiva’s most recent gateways allowing for a seamless rollout for NSPs. NSPs can white label F-Secure’s Sense application or use the branded solution with customer engagement services to help manage and optimize the customer lifecycle. NSPs will also have the possibility to enhance their security offering with F-Secure Total application which protects devices like mobile phones and laptops outside the home, and includes endpoint protection, identity protection, password management and VPN.

“NSPs, and their customers around the world, are concerned about security on networks and in the home”, said Leopold Diouf, senior vice president of the product division at Vantiva. “F-Secure’s holistic security solutions, global reach and robust best-in-class services will make the consumer experience easier, while giving end-users peace of mind that their networks, devices and data are safe and secure. We believe NSPs are not only broadband gateway providers, but also security providers.”

The partnership with F-Secure will ensure that Vantiva has covered a wide range of use cases and regions around the globe and has the potential to address all of Vantiva’s 300+ customers and their end-users. Across the entire HERO partnership lineup, about 10 million households around the world have benefited from the partners' technologies Vantiva has integrated into its gateways.

“Vantiva’s reputation as a worldwide leader in providing not only the best hardware, but also robust software and security solutions to NSPs, made partnering with them an easy choice”, said Timo Laaksonen, CEO of F-Secure.

“This partnership will bring together the most innovative companies in the cybersecurity and connected home markets. People around the world are concerned about the privacy of their communications and piracy of their data. With new digital threats appearing every day, our partnership will let our customers be confident their devices are safe from malignant actors.”

This is the latest partnership in Vantiva’s ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver consumers seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences by creating best-in-class customer premises equipment and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

For more information about Vantiva’s Hero Program visit: https://www.vantiva.com/hero-program/.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About F Secure

F Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, friction¬less security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and approximately 200 service provider partners. For more than 30 years, we’ve led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.



For more information, please visit f-secure.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

