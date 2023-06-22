Jitterbit Recognized by SIIA as Best Integration Platform as a Service

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that its Harmony platform was named the best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.



“Jitterbit’s Harmony platform is designed to drive business transformation by empowering organizations to optimize and automate their business processes, and therefore inspiring them to reimagine their growth potential,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “The market is demanding low-code integration capabilities to streamline operations and improve their companies, and we are proud to be enabling their automation initiatives. It is an honor to be recognized by the Software and Information Industry Association as a leader in the iPaaS category.”

Harmony is a cloud-native, scalable, low-code platform that combines the power of integration , APIM , EDI , and application development designed to streamline workflows and business processes as easily and quickly as possible. Companies rely on Harmony to connect data and applications across SaaS, on-premises, and legacy systems to optimize and automate their existing tech stack and fuel future growth.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

Contact:

Jitterbit@bocacommunications.com