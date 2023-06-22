Exodus Announces Addition of Sovryn Dollar to Company Treasury

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), (“the Company”) the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Sovryn, a pioneer in Bitcoin-native DeFi services, today announced the addition of the Sovryn Dollar (DLLR) asset to Exodus’ corporate treasury. This initial allocation represents approximately 25% of Exodus’ quarterly interest income. The Sovryn Dollar (DLLR) is a decentralized, dollar-pegged stablecoin, fully backed by Bitcoin.



“Our treasury allocation is a step towards a new era of financial control and self-custody,” said JP Richardson, Exodus CEO and Co-Founder. “We are thrilled to become part of Sovryn, a grassroots community that’s creating sound finance for sound money by building the leading Bitcoin DeFi platform. Besides taking its place on our corporate balance sheet, the Sovryn Dollar asset will soon be available to all of Exodus’ users across Desktop, Mobile, and our Web3 Wallet. Exodus is leading by example.”

In an environment where the banking services for crypto companies are increasingly unstable and centralized stablecoins have proven unreliable, Exodus's decision serves as a beacon of stability. By opting for DLLR, Exodus receives uninterrupted access to operational funds and a reliable store of value that can be self-custodied - a necessity in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.

Yago, core contributor to Sovryn, said: “Exodus' adoption of the Sovryn Dollar in their treasury showcases the value and stability of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. This marks a significant milestone in Sovryn's mission to build sound finance with sound money. Sovryn and Exodus share a vision of decentralized, secure DeFi that empowers each individual to be their own bank. With Exodus’ extensive reach, we’re poised to bring decentralized financial services to a wider audience, democratizing access to the financial sovereignty that the Bitcoin network offers.”

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help half the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile and browser, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The self-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

About Sovryn

Sovryn is the product of a deep love for Bitcoin. Its decentralized and community-based approach has brought it success in creating decentralized financial services on the Bitcoin network. Sovryn’s financial tools leverage self-custody to empower its users to trade, lend, borrow, or leverage their Bitcoin. The user-owned cooperative has been active since 2020.

Contact Exodus Customer Support

Contact Exodus Press and Investor Relations

Contact Sovryn

Forward-Looking Statements

