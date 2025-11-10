Exodus Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

In USD millions, except percentages Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Revenue $30.3 $20.1 51 % Technology, development and user support 17.0 11.3 50 % General and administrative 14.9 8.5 75 % (Gain) loss on digital assets, net (21.0 ) 0.4 (5,350 %) Net income 17.0 0.8 2,025 %

In addition, the company announced earlier today that it has acquired Grateful, a stablecoin payments orchestrator for merchants enabling lower fees, instant access to funds and yields on balances.

“The logical next step in the revolution of stablecoins and digital asset-backed finance is to expand the benefits of stablecoin-based payments to both consumers and merchants, especially in underserved emerging markets,” said JP Richardson, CEO and co-founder of Exodus. “Through our acquisition of Grateful, we are acquiring a team whose technology and ethos aligns with our mission to place control of commerce and payments back in the hands of the public.”

Third Quarter Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Exchange provider processed volume - $1.75 billion in Q3 2025, up 82% from Q3 2024 and up 27% from Q2 2025. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), ETH, USDC, and SOL were the top assets traded in Q3 2025, at 16%, 13%, 13%, 11%, 6%, and 6% of volume, respectively.

$1.75 billion in Q3 2025, up 82% from Q3 2024 and up 27% from Q2 2025. Bitcoin, Tether (TRX Network), Tether (ETH Network), ETH, USDC, and SOL were the top assets traded in Q3 2025, at 16%, 13%, 13%, 11%, 6%, and 6% of volume, respectively. Exodus monthly active users - 1.5 million at end of Q3 2025, a decrease of 6% from 1.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

1.5 million at end of Q3 2025, a decrease of 6% from 1.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Exodus quarterly funded users - 1.8 million at end of Q3 2025, an increase of 20% from 1.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

1.8 million at end of Q3 2025, an increase of 20% from 1.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Digital assets and liquid assets - $314.7 million, including 2,123 units of Bitcoin valued at $242.4 million, 2,770 units of Ether valued at $11.5 million, and $50.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, USD Coin (USDC), and Treasury bills as of September 30, 2025.

$314.7 million, including 2,123 units of Bitcoin valued at $242.4 million, 2,770 units of Ether valued at $11.5 million, and $50.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, USD Coin (USDC), and Treasury bills as of September 30, 2025. Full-time equivalent team members - approximately 210 as of September 30 2025, unchanged from the prior quarter.

approximately 210 as of September 30 2025, unchanged from the prior quarter. Customer response time - average response time of less than 60 minutes in Q3.

“As we look to meaningfully expand our services and grow our user base, particularly in emerging markets such as Latin America, Grateful is a logical partner and acquisition,” added James Gernetzke, CFO of Exodus. “We’re excited to rapidly integrate their products into our overall technology stack.”

Q3 2025 Webcast

Exodus will host a webcast of its third quarter 2025 fiscal results beginning at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2025. To access the webcast, please use this link. It will also be carried on the Company’s website exodus.com/investors. Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the “Investor Relations” portion of the Company website, and a replay of the video webcast will be available following the live event for at least 90 days thereafter.

Upcoming Conferences

Exodus plans to attend the following events:

Tuesday, November 11th - Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference (Miami, FL)

Thursday, November 13th - KBW Fintech Payments Conference (New York, NY)

