TERIDA and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Award-Winning Enterprise Cloud Solutions to the Public Sector

PINEHURST, N.C. and RESTON, Va., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERIDA, the award-winning, agile regulatory technology solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TERIDA’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading, agile regulatory technology and targeted cloud solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“We are excited about our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers and the immense value it brings to Government agencies,” said Teri Prince, CEO, TERIDA. “By combining our CLASsoft™ solution with Carahsoft’s extensive reach and expertise in the Government sector, we are positioned to empower agencies to streamline processes, enhance efficiency and make data-driven decisions while adhering to the highest levels of security and compliance.”

Terida’s RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™, listed on the FedRAMP marketplace, leverages its unique technology to enable agencies to automate manual tasks, improve data accuracy, and make more informed decisions based on real time insights. CLASsoft™ runs on AWS and delivers secure, enterprise process automation cloud solutions to Government agencies while ensuring compliance with the most rigorous Federal standards. Through this partnership between TERIDA and Carahsoft, Government agencies are now able to manage access, data, documents, communications and more through a single platform, all while decreasing the costs and risks experienced by Governments.

“We are thrilled to partner with TERIDA to offer their innovative software solution to our Government customers,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “CLASsoft™ brings immense value to agencies, revolutionizing their operations and enabling them to excel in their missions. We look forward to working with TERIDA and our reseller partners to help our joint customers achieve their goals with enhanced productivity, security and compliance.”

TERIDA’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the TERIDA team at Carahsoft at (571) 662 - 4440 or Terida@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About TERIDA

TERIDA is an innovative, agile, women-owned-controlled-led regulatory technology solutions provider with offices in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; and representation in Brussels, Belgium. TERIDA delivers award-winning, targeted enterprise cloud solutions via the Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™ from AWS, our Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with security, continuous monitoring, and inherited controls at every stage of the process. TERIDA RegTech solutions scale for multi-jurisdictional operations and deployment and are covered by a NATO Communications and Information Agency Basic Ordering Agreement, for NATO and all NATO Nations. At TERIDA, RegTech is an all-inclusive term, signifying the depth and breadth of our LegalTech, InsureTech, HealthTech, DefTech, GovTech solutions and experience.

