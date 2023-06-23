Air Cargo Security Screening Market to Touch USD 1.4 Billion by 2030, Attaining a CAGR Of 6% Between 2020 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Air Cargo Security Screening Market Information By Cargo Type, System, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market will achieve USD 1.4 billion by 2030 at a 6% CAGR.

The global air cargo security screening market will touch USD 1.4 billion at a 6% CAGR by 2030, as per the current Market Research Future report.

COVID-19 Analysis

The pandemic caused a spike in need for medical products including vaccinations, ventilators, and personal protective equipment (PPE). This led to a rise in the necessity for security screening as the need for the air cargo transportation of these essential commodities rose. Airports & cargo facilities enacted tougher health and safety regulations, including improved screening practices, to limit the spread of the virus. By taking these steps, the labor participating in screening processes was protected while also ensuring the secure handling & transportation of commodities. The epidemic produced delays and limitations in international air travel, among other supply chain problems.

The capacity and availability of air freight transportation were impacted by fewer passenger flights and the suspension of several routes. The need for cargo security screening services was subsequently influenced by this. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automated screening systems were used to speed up the screening process, improve detection, and reduce physical touch during inspections. To address the problems caused by the pandemic, regulatory organizations and governments put new rules and regulations into place. The air cargo security screening market was influenced by these changes.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 1.4 Billion CAGR 6 % CAGR (2020-2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Cargo Type, System, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in global air cargo traffic, there is an increasing need for effective air cargo security and screening systems



Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global air cargo security screening market report include :

3DX-RAY (UK)

Astrophysics Inc. (US)

Autoclear

LLC (US)

IDEMIA (France)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US)

Leidos (US)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

Rapiscan Systems (US)

Smiths Detection Inc. (US)

Teledyne e2v (UK).

Among others.

Drivers

Stringent Regulatory Needs to Boost Market Growth

To guard against possible risks posed by air cargo, governments and regulatory agencies throughout the world have put strong security procedures in place. These laws require that cargo be screened for forbidden goods, explosives, drugs, and other hazardous things. The need of abiding by these laws drives the need for security screening systems.



Opportunities

Advances in Screening Technologies to offer Robust Opportunities

The efficacy and efficiency of cargo screening have substantially improved thanks to ongoing developments in screening technologies including explosive trace detectors, X-ray scanners, and sophisticated imaging systems. Adoption of these cutting-edge technologies is motivated by the requirement for threat detection that is accurate and dependable while causing the fewest possible operational disturbances.

To provide a secure environment and protect the safety of airport operations, airport security measures are used. To protect passengers, crew, and aircraft, certain security measures are put in place. Risk assessment is used in aviation security to detect and evaluate possible hazards to the well-being of travelers, aircraft, and airport infrastructure. Airports, airlines, and other stakeholders can adopt security measures in a standardized manner thanks to security regulations. Examples of security rules include limitations on the transportation of specific objects, screening standards for passengers, security measures for aviation cargo, and the creation of security management systems. The integrity and efficacy of aviation security depend on adherence to these standards.

Restraints and Challenges

Budget Constraints to act as Market Restraints

The budget and cost constraints, regulatory compliance, emerging threats, and limited expertise & workforce may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The air cargo security screening market is bifurcated based on system and cargo type.

By cargo type, dangerous goods will lead this market over the forecast period for the increasing usage of cargo screening for detecting explosives and narcotics.

By system, EDS will domineer the market over the forecast period. EDS is a technique for checking cargo while scanning for explosives and other prohibited or hazardous things. The device can be utilized as a stand-alone unit, as a component of a partially integrated system, or as a 3D volumetric CT imaging & reconstruction system.



Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Air Cargo Security Screening Market

Due to the region's dominance in terms of both air freight transportation volume and passenger traffic, there has been an increase in investment in the security of the aviation industry. Global air cargo traffic has increased as a result of the region's economic expansion and growing demand for international trade to and from this area, and the security infrastructure supporting it has also improved. APAC is home to several of the biggest and most effective freight operators in the world. Boeing predicts that during the next 20 years, aviation freight traffic in the region will increase by 5.5% annually. Asia-Pacific is investing in the use of cutting-edge technologies, such as the cargo-screening system based on neutron & X-ray screening, in addition to the rise in air cargo traffic and the building of new airports. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit extraordinary growth. The trend is linked to increased airport capacity, an increase in air freight traffic, and greater spending on the aviation industry from developing nations like China and India. Major nations in the Asia-Pacific, including China, India, Japan, & Singapore, are planning to build new airports and expand the current ones.

North America to Have Favorable Growth in Air Cargo Security Screening Market

North America has the most air freight traffic. The region's need for air cargo security screening systems is primarily being driven by this as well as strict air cargo security rules in the US such as the National Intelligence Reform Act, the Aviation & Transportation Security Act, & Homeland Security Appropriations Act. The latest air cargo screening technologies and strict security laws in nations like the United States of America and Canada are what propel the North American air cargo security screening market. The market is being supported by the government's growing attempts to protect residents from possible hazards like bombs or narcotics. Additionally, a large rise in the regional transportation of heavy items is anticipated to support the market's expansion.

