Global Radioligand Therapy Market Report 2023: Increased Awareness of Alpha Radioimmunotherapy and Rise in R&D Activities Drives Growth

Dublin, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radioligand Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radioligand therapy market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors, including the rising incidence of various types of cancers and increasing awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, are propelling the growth of the market. Radioligand therapy is an advanced approach to treat certain kinds of cancer. It provides radiation to targeted cancer cells, with a negligible effect on healthy cells.

This therapy provides life-enhancing treatment for patients with cancer who have inadequate therapeutic options. The other factors supporting the market's growth are a growing world population, large patient pool, rising product innovation and development due to technological advancements, increasing government investments, increasing radioisotopes in healthcare, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and a large number of clinical trials.



Rising Incidence of Various types of Cancers



Cancer is a leading cause of death across the world. The growing prevalence of various types of cancers, especially prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors, is bolstering the growth of the market. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were approximately 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths across the world.

Prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors are the most common cancer, especially in American men. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer were detected in the U.S. Owing to the rise in the number of patients suffering from cancer, the surge in demand for radioligand therapy is driving the growth of the market.



Increased Awareness of Alpha Radioimmunotherapy and Rise in R&D Activities



Alpha Radioimmunotherapy is a targeted anti-tumor therapy that provides successful treatments. Therefore, the rise in awareness among people and physicians regarding alpha-radioimmunotherapy is bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, the rise in research & development of radioligand therapy to treat a wide range of cancer types is augmenting the global radioligand therapy market, globally.

The advent of novel methods, such as lutetium 177, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), and others, for the treatment of cancer is due to continuous research and development activities. For instance, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is planning to enter the market for radioligand therapy with the PNT2003 drug, which is presently in the last phases of clinical trials.



Increasing Investments and rising Initiatives by the Government



The rise in investments and various initiatives by governments to reduce the cancer burden is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, the European Commission launched Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, which aims to offer cancer services with a focus on disease prevention and early diagnosis. Later, in 2022, the European government intended to pour over $4.2 billion into cancer research and care.

Companies Mentioned

Novartis International, AG

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Market Segmentation

by Indication:

Prostate Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumor

Others

by Product:

Lutathera

Zytiga

Xtandi

Xofigo

by Biomarker:

Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen

Ki 67 Expression and Grading

Cytochrome P450 17A1 Inhibitor

by End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfk25t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.