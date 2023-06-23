Applied Digital Announces Second AI Cloud Service Customer

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced that its recently launched AI Cloud Service, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sai Computing, has secured its second AI customer with an agreement worth up to $460 million over 36-months.



“This agreement marks another milestone in APLD’s HPC/AI Infrastructure growth trajectory as we continue to strategically expand our focus on artificial intelligence cloud services in addition to our next-generation datacenters,” said Applied Digital CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins. “As the AI industry continues to grow at unprecedented levels, we continue to see extraordinary demand for our new cloud service as a result.”

Last month, Applied Digital announced the launch of its Cloud Services which will provide high-performance computing power for AI applications. In conjunction with the launch of its AI Cloud Services, the Company announced the signing of its first AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over 24-months.

Applied Digital continues to strategically push forward ongoing customer demand by adding capacity with its next-generation datacenters. The datacenters are ideal for hosting HPC applications that offer lower-cost, high-efficiency solutions compared to traditional datacenters that typically do not have the ability to provide the power density required for AI workloads.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

About Sai Computing

Sai Computing Holdings LLC. provides GPU computing solutions to help customers more cost-effectively execute critical AI, ML, rendering, web3, and other HPC workloads. Our infrastructure is purpose-built for high-performance at ultra-low cost. Find more information at www.saicomputing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy, and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include a decline in demand for our products and services; the volatility of the crypto asset industry; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; and maintenance of third-party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

