Check Point Software Technologies partners with TELUS to launch new Cloud Security Posture Management service

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has partnered with communications technology company, TELUS, to launch the TELUS Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) service in Canada. Backed by Check Point’s AI-powered threat prevention and high fidelity posture management technology, TELUS CSPM provides a comprehensive managed solution for Canadian organizations to monitor cloud security posture in real-time and detect, remediate and report on vulnerabilities.



"At Check Point, we believe that cybersecurity starts with prevention. We’re proud to partner with TELUS, a company leading the way in developing best-in-class security, to provide organizations across Canada with proactive real-time monitoring security solutions leveraging the latest AI-powered threat intelligence so they stay one step ahead of potential threats, prevent attacks and keep their networks and data safe,” said Ron Dekker, Canadian Country Manager, Check Point Software Technologies.

In 2022, cyberattacks against cloud-based networks rose 48 per cent globally , and as cloud adoption increases, it will become a more lucrative target for cyber criminals who are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to infiltrate company systems. According to the 2023 TELUS Canadian Cloud Security Study , the average Canadian organization’s cloud environment is attacked more than 100 times per year, nearly 70 per cent of organizations experience at least one attack per month, plus one out of 10 organizations are being attacked at least once or more each day.

As organizations of all sizes transition toward a digital-first workplace post-pandemic, they are turning to cloud applications due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness and convenience and the fully managed TELUS CSPM will empower organizations with the tools and expertise they need to protect their data and systems in this advancing landscape. The CSPM service offers complete visibility into cloud security posture and provides detailed insights into potential vulnerabilities. With its automation of identifying and remediating any issues that arise, organizations can feel safe within the cloud, while also accessing detailed security posture reports to help manage and maintain regulatory compliance standards, including PCI DSS HIPAA, CIS benchmarks, and NIST CSF/800-53.

"This partnership is an important step in empowering businesses to thrive in a digital world by helping organizations of all sizes securely manage their cloud security,” said Leita Ouellette, General Manager, TELUS Business. “By combining Check Point’s advanced technological capabilities with TELUS' expertise in managed security services, organizations can stay ahead by monitoring, detecting and reporting any issues, and have complete visibility into their security posture at all times with a more secure and automated cloud security solution."

The TELUS Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) service is available now for Canadian customers. Learn more about the product here .

