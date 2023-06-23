Genius Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on July 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) on July 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Singapore time (4:00 a.m. ET).



The proposals to be submitted for shareholders' approval at the AGM are to consider and vote on the following resolutions:

To receive and adopt the Directors’ Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Auditor’s Report

To approve the payment of directors’ fees and remuneration of directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

To re-elect directors, in view of Regulation 89 of the Company’s Constitution

To re-appoint Mazars LLP as the Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize Directors to fix their remuneration

To provide the Directors of the Company the authority to issue shares

To transact any other business which may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting

Participation in the AGM

The AGM will be held at Genius Central Singapore Pte Ltd, 7 Amoy Street #01-01 Far East Square Singapore 049949 on 12 July 2023 at 4:00 p.m. SGT

Printed copies of this Notice and accompanying proxy form will be sent to Shareholders, and published on the Company’s corporate website at the URL https://ir.geniusgroup.net/.

Shareholders may submit questions related to the resolutions to be tabled no later than 11:59 p.m., 7 July 2023 (Singapore time) via email to investors@geniusgroup.net. For verification purpose, when submitting any questions, Shareholders must provide the Company with their particulars (comprising full name (for individuals) / company name (for corporates), email address, contact number, NRIC / passport number / company registration number, shareholding type and number of shares held).

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the AGM via proxy voting.



About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.5 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on June 6, 2023. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Flora Hewitt, Vice President of Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions

Email: investor@geniusgroup.net

Media Contact:

Adia PR

Email: gns@adiapr.co.uk

US Investors:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc

1-800-RED-CHIP

GNS@redchip.com