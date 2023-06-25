15 winners receive the 2023 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle

CHICAGO, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2023 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including an integrated delivery system, four hospital systems, three individual hospitals, two critical access hospitals and five physician practices.



HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

“Our MAP award winners have achieved excellence in revenue cycle by focusing on patient engagement, workforce development and innovation,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. “Congratulations to all the 2023 High Performance winners.”

“We are truly honored to be recognized with this high-performance award,” said Graves-Gilbert Clinic CFO Steven K. Sinclair, CPA, upon being notified they had received the award. “While our tradition of clinical excellence dates back more than 85 years, our approach to revenue cycle could not be more contemporary. Our entire revenue cycle team is dedicated to making the financial experience a seamless one for our patients.”

Winners of the 2023 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations:

Winning integrated delivery system: Saint Francis Health System, Tulsa, Okla.



Winning hospital systems: Ballad Health, Johnson City, Tenn. Covenant Health, Tewksbury, Mass. OhioHealth, Columbus, Ohio ThedaCare, Neenah, Wisc.



Winning individual hospitals: CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, Texarkana, Texas Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Mo. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston





Winning critical access hospitals: Henry County Health Center, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Iowa Van Diest Medical Center, Webster City, Iowa



Winning physician practices:

Alo/Avance Care, Durham, N.C. ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, Tarrytown, N.Y. Graves-Gilbert Clinic, Bowling Green, Ky. Heart and Vascular Care, Cumming, Ga. State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, Johnson City, Tenn.



The awards were presented and award recipients celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference on June 25 in Nashville, Tenn.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 100,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

