Sprockets Market to Hit USD 8,167.91 Million Revenue Anticipated By 2030, Predicts Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Sprockets Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 4,961.05 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 8,167.91 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Sprockets are defined as mechanical devices employed in various systems including industrial machinery and equipment that involve the transmission of rotary motion. Sprockets are ultized in conjunction with chains, belts, and other toothed components to transmit power and motion between rotating shafts. In addition, sprockets are gaining application in a wide range of industrial machinery equipment including conveyors, escalators, motorcycles, automobiles, and manufacturing systems. Sprockets are employed to transmit power, control speed ratios, and facilitate the precise positioning of components.

The rising demand for sprockets from the automotive industry to enhance the functioning of the transmission system serves as the key factor responsible for driving the growth of the sprockets market. Sprockets are deployed in conjunction with chains or belts to transfer power from the engine to the wheels in motorcycles and bicycles. Additionally, the presence of key players in the region that constantly apply strategic decisions including mergers and acquisitions to strengthen the market position of sprockets. For instance, in September 2022, U.S. Tsubaki acquired ATR Sales, Inc. to expand its portfolio in the North American semiconductor market. The acquisition is completed to promote the growth of a wide range of industrial equipment including sprockets, roller chains, dynamic cable & hose carrier systems, and conveyor chains.

The emergence of electric vehicles increases the demand of sprockets for power transmission and is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the emergence of advanced technologies including gearless drive systems eliminate the need for sprockets by directly connecting the motor to the driven load, thus limiting the adoption of sprockets and restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 8,167.91 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ABL Products Inc., Allied-Locke Industries Inc., AB SKF, B&B Manufacturing, G&G Manufacturing, Industrias Dolz, S.A., International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), Linn Gear Co, Martin Sprocket & Gear, Maurey Manufacturing Corporation By Pitch Standard and Customized By Material Steel, Cast Iron, and Thermoplastics By Bore Taper Lock and Plain By Strand Simplex, Duplex, and Triplex By Application Conveyors, Rotor Rollers, and Others By End-User Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery, Metal Fabrication Industry, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Sprockets Market Growth Drivers:

Rising demand of sprockets for industrial automation to enable the efficient transfer of rotational motion between different components is driving the market growth.

Increasing demand of sprockets from the automotive industry for efficient vehicle transmission is propelling the market growth.

The ability of sprockets to reduce downtime and provide greater efficiency in conveyor systems is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

Emergence of gearless drives that eliminate the need for sprockets by directly connecting the motor to the driven load is restraining the market growth.

Regular maintenance and replacement of chain sprockets is hampering market growth.

Opportunities

The emergence of electric vehicles increases the demand of sprockets for effective power transmission and is expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Sprockets Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Pitch, the standard pitch segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Standard pitch sprockets adhere to widely accepted industry standards including American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The standards ensure compatibility between sprockets and other components namely chains or belts enabling customers to buy standard pitch sprockets and integrate into the existing systems without compatibility issues.

Based on Material, the steel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Steel is suitable for a broad range of power transmission systems ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty machinery owing to its exceptional strength and durability. Additionally, steel withstands high loads, shocks, and continuous operation, thus becoming an ideal material for power transmission components and promoting the growth of the market.

Based on Bore, the taper lock segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the ability of taper lock bore sprockets to provide a secure and reliable connection between the sprocket and the shaft. Additionally, the taper lock design ensures a tight fit, minimizing the chances of slippage or misalignment during operation. The secure connection enhances the overall efficiency and performance of the power transmission system, reducing the risk of equipment damage and downtime.

Based on Strand, the simplex segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Simplex sprockets offer a simple and cost-effective solution for power transmission in various automotive industries. Additionally, simplex sprockets have fewer teeth and require only one chain for operation, thus reducing the complexity of the system. Moreover, industry standards including ANSI (American National Standards Institute) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization), provide standardized dimensions and specifications for simplex sprockets, further driving the growth of the market.

Based on application, the conveyor segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as conveyors are widely employed in various industries including manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and distribution. Additionally, conveyor sprockets are versatile to handle a wide range of products from small packages to heavy loads to provide smooth and efficient movement of materials. Moreover, the ability of sprockets to reduce downtime, provide greater reliability, and increase savings for conveyor systems is also propelling the market growth.

Based on End-User, the automotive industry segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022 as sprockets are deployed in the timing belt drive system of internal combustion engines. In addition, sprockets are also employed in the transmission systems of both manual and automatic vehicles. In manual transmissions, sprockets are a part of the gear mechanism, engaging with the chain or gear teeth to transmit power from the engine to the wheels. In automatic transmissions, sprockets are deployed in the torque converter to facilitate smooth power transfer between the engine and the transmission. Consequently, the increasing adoption of sprockets in the automotive industry serves as the key factor responsible for propelling the market growth.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of the market is attributed to the expanding automotive industry in countries including China, Japan, and South Korea. Sprockets play a vital role in automotive applications namely timing belt drives, transmission systems, and power steering systems, driving the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific encompasses a large manufacturing sector that requires sprockets for various applications, including conveyor systems, machinery drives, and material handling equipment. Consequently, the growing manufacturing and automotive sector serves as the major driver for the growth of the sprockets market in the region.

Recent Developments

• In June 2021, Industrias Dolz launched an advanced timing chain kit including a crank sprocket and cam sprocket made of steel to offer improved durability and longevity.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the sprockets market is divided based on the pitch into standard and customized.

In the context of the material, the market is segregated into steel, cast iron, and thermoplastics.

In the context of the bore, the market is separated into taper lock and plain.

In the context of the strand, the market is trifurcated into simplex, duplex, and triplex.

In the context of the application, the market is classified into conveyors, rotor rollers, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is separated into electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, metal fabrication industry, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in sprockets.

List of Major Global Sprockets Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

ABL Products Inc.

Allied-Locke Industries Inc.

AB SKF

B&B Manufacturing

G&G Manufacturing

Industrias Dolz, S.A.

International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC)

Linn Gear Co

Martin Sprocket & Gear

Maurey Manufacturing Corporation

Global Sprockets Market Segmentation:

By Pitch

Standard

Customized

By Material

Steel

Cast Iron

Thermoplastics

By Bore

Taper Lock

Plain

By Strand

Simplex

Duplex

Triplex

By Application

Conveyors

Rotor Rollers

Others

By End-User

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Machinery

Metal Fabrication Industry

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Sprockets Market Report

What are Sprockets?

What are some of the most important applications of sprockets and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the sprockets growth in the coming years?

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

