RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. Nears Completion of Institutional Review Board for Research on DNA/GPS Program

PETALUMA, Calif., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), today previewed the completion of an Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) for research on its DNA/GPS program.



The study aims to offer recommendations for enhancing the management of ocular injections, which have become a significant healthcare burden due to their associated complications in treating macular degeneration-related vision loss.

"We are near completion of an IRB for research on its DNA/GPS program. We intend to conduct the study on 100 patients in an effort to establish standards for determining effective and ineffective eye injections for treating macular degeneration, the leading cause of retinal blindness. The study will follow global standards for ophthalmology research to ensure that the resulting biomarkers can be universally applied. We expect this will help in better management of the condition," said Dr. Larry Perich, Director of the DNA/GPS program at RetinalGeniX

Dr. Perich plans to lead the collaborative study among leading universities to identify hematology biomarkers. The goal of the study is to personalize medical evaluations for patients receiving treatment for macular degeneration.

According to the BrightFocus Foundation and JAMA Ophthalmology, approximately 20 million people in the United States have AMD, and nearly 1.5 million Americans have the advanced form of the disease.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information NCBI / NIH states, "Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects one in eight people 60 years of age or older and is the most common cause of irreversible blindness in older persons in developed countries. According to thorough estimates, 200 million people worldwide are estimated to have AMD, and by 2040, this number is projected to rise to close to 300 million."

About RetinalGeniX www.retinalgenix.com and DNA/GPS

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies to screen, monitor, diagnose, and treat ocular, optical, and sight-threatening disorders. We aim to prevent vision loss and blindness due to diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy through early detection. DNA/GPS is our recently acquired Pharmacogenetic Mapping TechnologyTM that is expected to have the ability to screen, monitor, and provide data to profile, trend and create diagnostic markers for systemic and retinal disorders i.e., cardiovascular, Alzheimer's, Parkinsonism, and other diseases. The markers and data analysis are expected to be rapid and cost-effective and may eliminate the need for expensive diagnostic equipment such as MRIs and CT scanning in many cases. The results are confidential to the patient and anonymous for any third party without the permission of the patient.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company nearing completion of an Institutional Review Board for research on its DNA/GPS program, the study identifying hematology biomarkers that may help personalize medical evaluations for patients undergoing treatments for macular degeneration, the study offering recommendations for enhancing the management of ocular injections, conducting the study on 100 patients to establish standards for determining effective and ineffective eye injections for treating macular degeneration, following global standards for ophthalmology research to ensure that the resulting biomarkers can be universally applied, the study helping in better management of the condition, leading the collaborative study among leading universities to identify hematology biomarkers, being able to personalize medical evaluations for patients receiving treatment for macular degeneration, 200 million people worldwide having AMD, the number people worldwide having AMD rising to close to 300 million by 2040, developing technologies to screen, monitor, diagnose, and treat ocular, optical, and sight-threatening disorders, preventing vision loss and blindness due to diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy through early detection, DNA/GPS having the ability to screen, monitor, and provide data to profile, trend and create diagnostic markers for systemic and retinal disorders i.e., cardiovascular, Alzheimer's, Parkinsonism, and other diseases and the markers and data analysis being rapid and cost-effective and eliminating the need for expensive diagnostic equipment such as MRIs and CT scanning in many cases. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete an Institutional Review Board for research on its DNA/GPS program and conduct a study identifying hematology biomarkers that may help personalize medical evaluations for patients undergoing treatments for macular degeneration as planned, the Company’s ability to develop technologies to screen, monitor, diagnose, and treat ocular, optical, and sight-threatening disorders, preventing vision loss and blindness due to diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy through early detection, the ability of DNA/GPS to screen, monitor, and provide data to profile, trend and create diagnostic markers for systemic and retinal disorders i.e., cardiovascular, Alzheimer's, Parkinsonism, and other diseases, the ability of the Company’s data analysis to eliminate the need for expensive diagnostic equipment such as MRIs and CT scanning in many cases, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact