Swintt joins forces with popular operator NetBet

LONDON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Players at popular online casino NetBet have a huge catalogue of entertaining slots to explore after the operator joined forces with the in-demand developer, Swintt, for the first time.



Swintt has quickly become a must-have studio for online operators in markets across Europe and beyond, and NetBet will now deploy its content to players in all Malta jurisdictions and then Germany once its licence in the country has been approved.

Swintt’s portfolio offers SwinttGames which includes its more innovative titles with bold design and gripping mechanics, and SwinttPremium, a suite of classic themed slots that offer a more stripped-back yet still engaging player experience similar to that of a land-based slot. Each of these titles features recognisable symbols, classic sound and enticing bonus rounds to appeal to any slot purist out there.

Just some of the SwinttGames titles to drop at NetBet include Aloha Spirit XtraLock™ and The Crown. SwinttPremium titles like Master of Books Unlimited and Seven Books Unlimited will also be made available to players. These titles fall under the studio’s hugely popular Book series and the latter offers huge wins of up to 5,000 x players bets.

David Mann, Chief Executive Officer at Swintt, said: “NetBet is a hugely popular gambling brand with players across Europe and this partnership with Swintt will allow the operator to provide fun, thrilling and rewarding experiences to its players via our slots.

Our portfolio is incredibly varied and really does offer games that meet all player preferences via SwinttGames and SwinttPremium. This will help NetBet not only meet but exceed player expectations, and further establish itself as a leading destination for online slot players.”

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, added: “The team at NetBet are online slot fans first and foremost, and we’ve been playing Swintt’s titles for some time now. We knew that we absolutely had to integrate its extensive portfolio of slots into our lobby, and that we have done through what is an important partnership for us.

We look forward to players firing up the reels on slots such as The Crown and Master of Books Unlimited and enjoying the fun, anticipation and excitement that can be experienced from the first spin to the last.”

