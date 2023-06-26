Eyenovia Announces Addition to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic technology company preparing for the launch of Mydcombi™ (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray for mydriasis) and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company was added to the small cap Russell 2000® and broad market Russell 3000® Indexes effective today.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large cap Russell 1000® Index or small cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Our addition into the widely followed Russell Indexes is another important milestone reflecting the significant progress we have made in advancing our ophthalmic delivery platform,” stated Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of Eyenovia. “As we continue to deliver on our Optejet platform programs, including the recently approved Mydcombi™ for mydriasis, we look forward to enhanced visibility that will result from our inclusion in the Russell Indexes.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for MYDCOMBI™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5%

INDICATIONS

MYDCOMBI is indicated to induce mydriasis for diagnostic procedures and in conditions where short term pupil dilation is desired

CONTRAINDICATIONS: In patients with known hypersensitivity to any component of the formulation

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Not for Injection: Topical ophthalmic use

Significant Elevations in Blood Pressure: Caution in pediatric patients less than 5 years of age, and in patients with cardiovascular disease or hyperthyroidism. In patients at high risk, monitor blood pressure post treatment.

Central Nervous System Disturbances: Caution in pediatric patients where rare incidences of central nervous system disturbances have been reported.

Intraocular Pressure: May produce a transient elevation

Rebound Miosis: Reported 1 day after administration

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common ocular adverse reactions include transient blurred vision, reduced visual acuity, photophobia, superficial punctate keratitis, and mild eye discomfort. Increased intraocular pressure has been reported following the use of mydriatics.

Systemic adverse reactions including dryness of the mouth, tachycardia, headache, allergic reactions, nausea, vomiting, pallor, central nervous system disturbances and muscle rigidity have been reported with the use of tropicamide.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Eyenovia, Inc. At 1-833-393-6684 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (www.fda.gov/medwatch)

Please go to www.mydcombi.com for FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb). For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment, timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential advantages of our product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our product candidates; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and our competitive position.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

